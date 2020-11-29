Editorial: Help in a time of need

We all know that 2020 has been an immensely challenging year.
The coronavirus pandemic has turned out lives upside down. We went through a spring shutdown, months of anxiety and, now, we are seeing surging infections that have left our health care providers and households overtaxed and anxious. Worse, we have lost too many in our community to the terrible effects of COVID-19.
All have been affected by the twin effects of the coronavirus and the economic fallout that resulted. But we know the most vulnerable among us face the greatest risks. That includes those who have little financial cushion, or who don't have health insurance.
As we head into the holiday season, we hope that Quad-Citians will think about those most in need; that we will realize the blessings of our own good fortune and seek to share it with others.
It is with that in mind that we humbly ask that you turn some of your attention this holiday season to the Quad-City Times Wish List campaign, which is marking its 21st year.
In the days leading up to the holidays next month this newspaper will feature articles about several Wish List recipients, who have been nominated by non-profit agencies in this area.
Then, readers will have the opportunity to donate to meet the needs of these people and their families.
As we have seen over the years, the needs vary widely and are considerable.
Some examples:
Last year, a young family needed money to repair their van, so they could get to work and medical appointments.
A single mom from Rock Island who slept with her children on mattresses on the floor of her rental unit wanted money for beds and clothing.
A Davenport man in his 50s with a disability needed financial help to rid his home of bed bugs so he could go back to work at the social service agency that had become like a home to him.
Another disabled man, in his 60s, needed money for a better wheelchair.
Support Local Journalism
Yet another example: A Rock Island woman wanted money just so she could get a table and some chairs so she and her children wouldn't have to sit on the floor to eat their meals.
Often, the wishes are quite basic. They aren't extravagant, just for the kind of help that will make their lives a bit easier. Other times, the need is greater.
These stories are many, unfortunately. But your donations can help reduce their number.
The United Way Quad-Cities coordinates the application process for Wish List and reaches out to the dozens of social service agencies in search of nominations.
This year, nominations from agencies are expected by Dec. 4. Organizations whose nominees will be highlighted in the newspaper will be notified by the middle of next month.
Wishes will be granted by the end of December and throughout January, as donations are available.
Since 1999, nearly a half millions dollars has been raised for Wish List recipients. The money goes to nominating agencies, which then use the funds to help the recipient.
Our news staff then will follow up with recipients in order to let you know how your generosity has affected their lives.
People who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending checks to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, your gift will be used to grant any additional wishes.
Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times, and do not mail cash, either. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List."
We understand that needs are great this year. Throughout the pandemic, we have seen and paid tribute to many organizations and individuals who have risen to the challenge of these unprecedented times to raise and donate money to help others.
The Quad-City Times Wish List is our own modest contribution to helping those who are in need. It also is our chance to help people understand the stories of those who often go unnoticed; those who struggle even in normal times and at all times of the year, but who during the holiday season have special wishes that need fulfilling.
We hope that you will be generous this year.
The pandemic has challenged us like never before, but we also know it has brought out in so many the spirit of giving that is one of the ways the Quad-Cities distinguishes itself.
We thank you for your consideration.
The pandemic has challenged us like never before, but we also know it has brought out in so many the spirit of giving that is one of the ways the Quad-Cities distinguishes itself.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!