Editorial: Help in a time of need

We all know that 2020 has been an immensely challenging year.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned out lives upside down. We went through a spring shutdown, months of anxiety and, now, we are seeing surging infections that have left our health care providers and households overtaxed and anxious. Worse, we have lost too many in our community to the terrible effects of COVID-19.

All have been affected by the twin effects of the coronavirus and the economic fallout that resulted. But we know the most vulnerable among us face the greatest risks. That includes those who have little financial cushion, or who don't have health insurance.

As we head into the holiday season, we hope that Quad-Citians will think about those most in need; that we will realize the blessings of our own good fortune and seek to share it with others.

It is with that in mind that we humbly ask that you turn some of your attention this holiday season to the Quad-City Times Wish List campaign, which is marking its 21st year.

In the days leading up to the holidays next month this newspaper will feature articles about several Wish List recipients, who have been nominated by non-profit agencies in this area.