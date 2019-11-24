Editorial: Help in the holiday season

This time of year, when we inevitably give thanks for our families, friends and good fortune, is also a time to remember that not all share this bounty.

Too many people in our community struggle to feed their families or find a job. Too many are cold or without hope. Their difficulties don't cease over the holidays.

We know this, as do you. It is why, for more than a century, our readers have generously given to this newspaper's annual campaign to provide some measure of help to the needy in our community.

It is why we are coming to you now to ask for your help with this year's Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund. It's the 112th year for this campaign, and as it was last year, our goal is to raise $50,000.

We and our partners were thrilled last year when the campaign surged past that goal, taking in $50,760. In fact, as with the year before, when we teetered on the edge of that goal, your generosity came through and we surpassed it.

That money went a long way. It helped 1,679 children and adults, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Your generosity goes, as it always does, to pay for basic needs, like clothing — sweaters and socks and shirts — and food, and of course, toys for children who might otherwise have none.