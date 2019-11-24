Editorial: Help in the holiday season

This time of year, when we inevitably give thanks for our families, friends and good fortune, is also a time to remember that not all share this bounty.
Too many people in our community struggle to feed their families or find a job. Too many are cold or without hope. Their difficulties don't cease over the holidays.
We know this, as do you. It is why, for more than a century, our readers have generously given to this newspaper's annual campaign to provide some measure of help to the needy in our community.
It is why we are coming to you now to ask for your help with this year's Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund. It's the 112th year for this campaign, and as it was last year, our goal is to raise $50,000.
We and our partners were thrilled last year when the campaign surged past that goal, taking in $50,760. In fact, as with the year before, when we teetered on the edge of that goal, your generosity came through and we surpassed it.
That money went a long way. It helped 1,679 children and adults, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Your generosity goes, as it always does, to pay for basic needs, like clothing — sweaters and socks and shirts — and food, and of course, toys for children who might otherwise have none.
What parent hasn't delighted in seeing a child's reaction to finding a toy under the tree Christmas morning? What parent wouldn't want that for all of us?
We know the answer to that question: It's why so many Quad-Citians take part in the Santa Fund.
It is why we are blessed with the partners who do so much of the work to make this program a success: Aldridge Early Learning Center, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Bethany for Children & Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Christian Friendliness/Youth Hope, Illinois Division of Rehabilitation, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project NOW, Rock Island County Senior Center, Skip-A-Long child development centers, Children's Therapy Center and CASI's (Illinois) Senior Secret Santa.
Thanks to you, we also are able to offer help to those in need who are nominated by social service agencies and places of worship. We hope you will watch these pages to see their stories. Your generosity truly does make a difference in the lives of so many people; we know this because we hear from so many who have been helped — and who now want to help others.
There are three easy ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 1033 7th Street, Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
However you give, know that with this simple act, you are helping to keep a child warm with a blanket or a coat, that your money could pay for a car repair to help somebody keep their job, that somebody new to this country will experience firsthand the generosity that make us so proud to call this place home.
We are eager to meet our $50,000 goal, and we'd love to get off to a fast start.
This holiday season, we, like you, are eager to celebrate our good fortune with our family and friends.
We are eager, as well, to share it with our neighbors, to lift up those who need it.