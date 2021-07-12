Editorial: Here’s how Biden can make the world safer for women

And there is more to be done. Specifically, even as (and especially because) the Biden administration is leaving Afghanistan, it should take the lead on the world’s stage to protect the rights of women. We see at least four places where the president can do so.

First, the president should lead rhetorically. He should find a platform that will draw public attention to rape as a weapon of war, similar to how Ronald Reagan used the Berlin Wall to ensure his speech calling for its destruction drew an international spotlight. Biden’s public remarks should show how militarized forces like Islamic State and Boko Haram use sexual violence to strategic ends. He should meet with survivors, hear their stories, and make sure the world hears their stories too.

Second, the Biden administration can press for specific regimes and even individuals to be identified as committing these crimes so they can’t continue to do so with impunity. Without pressure in the public sphere, prosecution is unlikely. McKay wrote about Yazidi women who say they have been victimized by Islamic State fighters. But despite hundreds of them coming forward to tell their stories, no Islamic State member has been prosecuted for the crime of sexual violence. The State Department should promote an awareness campaign along the lines of the 2012 effort that put a global spotlight on Ugandan war criminal Joseph Kony.