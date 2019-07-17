The kickoff of a series of forums in Iowa this week featuring Democratic presidential hopefuls has given us some hope on health care.
The reason: The first batch of candidates didn’t automatically jump on the Medicare-for-all bandwagon. In fact, they steered away from the idea of a single-payer type system, which has received so much attention in the 2020 primary.
There is no doubt that health care is a big issue. Cost and access are huge concerns for millions of Americans. But, as we’ve said previously, we have doubts that a massive shift to a single-payer system is politically possible, or even practical. So we were glad to see former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado resist the urge to jump through that hoop.
The four took part in the first day of the forums, sponsored by the Des Moines Register and AARP.
Biden this week released a plan aimed at universal coverage that included a "public option," which would allow people, even those covered by private insurance, to buy into a government-sponsored plan.
Make no mistake, this is a far-reaching proposal. It goes beyond what Democrats wanted to pass as part of the Affordable Care Act a decade ago but couldn’t get through. Still, it is not as sweeping as shifting everybody to Medicare.
Klobuchar, Booker and Hickenlooper also have proposed ways to allow more people to access government-sponsored coverage.
We’re eager to see more debate on the health care issue — and we know some, like Bernie Sanders, will make a strong case for a conversion to Medicare-for-all.
Still, we have long been skeptical that shifting to a system that would upend the health insurance choices of 160 million people (who now are covered in the private market) is a winning issue politically – or a wise policy move.
Unfortunately, Medicare-for-all has become somewhat of a litmus test this primary season.
We’re happy to see some of the candidates are opting out.
