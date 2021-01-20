Editorial: Hopes for a new day

Today, Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States.
Much of the commentary at this moment has focused on how his presidency will mark a departure from the past four years.
That is undoubtedly true, but today we choose to look forward. We don’t ignore the divisiveness and pain of the past four years. How could we, when it was just two weeks ago today that we saw a violent assault on the U.S. Congress? We also are in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has deepened divisions, and of course, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for his role in the Capitol assault. A Senate trial is pending.
Still, what we have observed of President-elect Biden’s approach in these last weeks of tumult is a determined focus on the future.
We believe this is the right approach. Perhaps the biggest challenge Biden faces is to unite a fractured nation. And while we aren’t so naïve as to underestimate the immense challenges in this, we believe a good way to reunite Americans is to make their lives better.
The first task is to give people hope in this pandemic. That means significantly speeding up the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines. And while Biden’s goal of achieving 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days may have the ring of bumper sticker politics, it is the right priority – and a hopeful ambition – at a time when only about 12 million people had been vaccinated a full month after the first shots were given.
The president-elect’s foot-on-the-gas approach to raising our economy with a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan will surely meet resistance in Congress. But this will be a test of his ability to work with lawmakers, something he based his campaign on.
Our own view is that Biden can greatly help this country – and himself, politically – by working to extend affordable health care to more people, especially by making good on a campaign promise to expand Medicaid to capture a greater share of middle-aged Americans who face high health care costs. To the extent that Biden and Democrats must do better politically in rural areas, this would be a significant accomplishment and it would improve the lives of millions of people who also happen to be a key voting bloc.
Biden also must act swiftly to contain the damage from global climate change. Already, too much time has been lost. Meaningful steps carry a potential economic cost to all Americans, but it also has the promise of opportunity, particularly for areas like the Midwest, where we have proven ourselves adept at growing and putting into use renewable energy.
Regardless, the costs of inaction and delay are too high.
Today is a turning point. It is a time to look forward, to see and grasp the possibilities. We believe the Biden presidency offers the chance to lower the boiling temperature of our current political dialogue, but it will only succeed if it provides to Americans measurable progress on our most pressing problems. We have outlined but a few of the challenges. There are many more, including reforming economic, health care and justice systems so they are fairer and more inclusive and putting in place policies that reunite the United States with the rest of the world.
Today, though, is a day of hope, as it is for the dawn of any new presidency. Our divisions remain, and so do the dangers that spring from them. That is clear by the need for the thousands of troops in the U.S. capital to safeguard the inauguration. Every American should be alarmed at this necessity. Still, we have hope that the sun will shine brighter and as we step forward, all Americans will see a better future. We wish our new president well.