Editorial: Hopes for a new day

The president-elect’s foot-on-the-gas approach to raising our economy with a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan will surely meet resistance in Congress. But this will be a test of his ability to work with lawmakers, something he based his campaign on.

Our own view is that Biden can greatly help this country – and himself, politically – by working to extend affordable health care to more people, especially by making good on a campaign promise to expand Medicaid to capture a greater share of middle-aged Americans who face high health care costs. To the extent that Biden and Democrats must do better politically in rural areas, this would be a significant accomplishment and it would improve the lives of millions of people who also happen to be a key voting bloc.

Biden also must act swiftly to contain the damage from global climate change. Already, too much time has been lost. Meaningful steps carry a potential economic cost to all Americans, but it also has the promise of opportunity, particularly for areas like the Midwest, where we have proven ourselves adept at growing and putting into use renewable energy.

Regardless, the costs of inaction and delay are too high.