Editorial: How Reynolds can fix her campaign
Gov. Kim Reynolds's foundering re-election bid needs a reset STAT — something significant, something unexpected. Here's an idea: Pledge to ditch the Medicaid privatization boondoggle.
Far fetched? Yeah, probably. But it wouldn't be if facts and reason trumped partisan dogma and personal loyalty.
It hasn't been a kind summer campaign season for Iowa's Republican governor. She's spent months beating back repeated instances of bad behavior among those close to her. And flouting basic tenets of transparency and ethics is seemingly standard operating procedure within the Reynolds administration.
Reynolds' ethical shortcomings came into focus on Wednesday when the Associated Press reported that she last year accepted a free flight on a state vendor's private jet to an Iowa State bowl game. To be fair, Reynolds cleared the flight with regulators by arguing the flight was an in-kind campaign contribution. But, either way, it only bolstered the narrative of an ethically challenged governor who considers patronage a perk of the job.
Reynolds' is a campaign in desperate need to seize control of a narrative that, until now, it's proven incapable of shaping. And more bad news this week about the incessantly increasing costs of Iowa's experiment with privatized Medicaid provides an opportunity to do just that. Of course, it would mean Reynolds must first admit that the ideologically driven shift that's affected health care access for 700,000 Iowans was a mistake, a conclusion that requires only a set of eyes and a fully functioning neocortex.
This week, Iowa Department of Health released projections that state Medicaid's per-member cost 6.6 percent this year. It's expected to jump another 11 percent in fiscal year 2019. The news comes on the heels of an agreement late last month where the state boosted payments to the private firms managing the health care insurance program a whopping $103 million. Health care providers and patients alike have made no secret since the 2016 shift to private management about the firms' penchant for denying coverage for necessary treatment. A former management firm, AmeriHealth Caritas, still owes providers $14 million in back payments. And a life-long Republican on the state board that's supposed to oversee the privatized program last month claimed he was run out of town for asking too many questions about the ballooning costs and failing outcomes.
Iowa apparently can't fully fund its schools nor it's universities, but it can continue pouring cash down the privatized Medicaid pit until the cows come home.
Highly viable institutions, including the state's universities, continue to struggle and ax programs thanks to revenue shortfalls caused by this year's tax cuts. Public school districts throughout Iowa are teetering on dysfunction due to consistently miserly state support.
And yet, Reynolds persists in ducking tough questions while chanting "Iowa's No. 1," like a cheerleading squad trapped in an endless loop.
Meanwhile, Reynolds' attempts to paint Democrat Fred Hubbell as some ruthless aristocrat fall somewhere between non-nonsensical and hypocritical on the Continuum of the Absurd. That's even more obvious in light of Reynolds' taste for jet-setting with a moneyed donor class who also does business with the state. And a recent Emerson College poll showed Reynolds trailing the Des Moines business man, though there are reasons to question the survey's accuracy.
All in all, Reynolds — who should be the favorite in November's gubernatorial race — is running a deeply flawed campaign, and she has no one to blame but herself. If any campaign needed drastic reset, it's this one. Hubbell has pledged to end the Medicaid privatization experiment if elected. As it stands, the failing program is undoubtedly an anchor that's dragging the Reynolds campaign under.
Yes, Reynolds' mentor, former Gov. Terry Branstad, cooked up the ill-conceived shift to privatized Medicaid. Yes, the program fits nicely into conservative ideology about fiscal policy and the role of government. But, at some point, the facts should outweigh partisan canon and professional fealty.
Iowa's Medicaid experiment is an abject failure, and the voters know it. And those voters are right to expect a modicum of intellectual honesty from their governor.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.