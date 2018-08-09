Release your taxes, Fred.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday backed her Democratic challenger, Fred Hubbell, into a corner. Iowa's Republican governor fulfilled a transparency pledge and released a decade-worth of taxes. The move was a deft political one, which squared nicely with the state GOP's narrative about the differences between Reynolds and her much more wealthy opponent.
Hubbell, Republicans contend, is an out-of-touch, big-city aristocrat. He's incapable of understanding "real Iowa," they say, a cynical bit of pandering to the state's Republican rural reaches. Reynolds, who jointly filed with her husband, Kevin, in 2017, reported $172,000 in earnings. That's a hefty chunk in a state with a median household income of about $56,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But it almost assuredly pales in comparison to Hubbell's annual haul of diversified holdings and investments.
Hubbell would play into the Reynolds' campaigns hands, should he ultimately release them. And he'll appear as if he has something to hide if he doesn't.
There are other obvious political benefits for Reynolds aside from feeding her narrative that she's a down-home country girl running against a member of the American nobility. Tuesday's release, and simultaneous call for Hubbell to follow suit, were an unveiled attempt to change the narrative. Reynolds faces a pile of transparency issues herself. Secrecy has dominated her administration with the firing of department a head following allegations of sexual harassment. Media attempts to uncover why a state trooper on state Capitol detail was recently sacked were met with the brick wall of concealment and excuses. And Reynolds' handling of the train wreck that is Iowa's privatized Medicaid was smeared with clear attempts to keep the public in the dark.
In essence, Reynolds attempted to turn her biggest political weakness into a position of strength. And, considering the Hubbell campaign's response to the pressure, it just might work.
Hubbell will release his returns at some yet-to-be-determined date, according to his campaign's spokeswoman Remi Yamamoto.
Much is made about politicians making their tax returns public. The practice extends back to 1952 when Richard Nixon, then Dwight Eisenhower's running mate, responded to allegations of accepting illegal gifts by releasing his tax returns, reported National Public Radio. It was a tradition at the state and federal level almost universally honored until 2016, when then GOP nominee Donald Trump dodged the issue with a mountain of nonsense.
Trump has yet to release his tax returns, even while he continues to market and profit from his many real estate holdings.
There's a legit public interest in knowing politician's income. Investments speak to potential conflicts of interest. Trump notwithstanding, it's generally toxic, and downright unethical, for an elected official to act in the interests of anything aside of their constituency. It's noteworthy, and somewhat comical, that Reynolds has stuck by Trump, even while attacking Hubbell, who's small-time by comparison.
But high office offers too many opportunities for monetizing power, the very essence of corruption. And Hubbell's undoubtedly vast portfolio is stuffed with potential conflicts from which he must divest should he win in November.
At a more subjective level, a would-be elected officials' tax returns speak to the inherent populist streak that's long lived at the soul of American politics. Often, thanks to loopholes for the well-connected, moneyed candidates pay an effective tax rate well below the average voter. Gaming the system says something about their character.
At the end of the day, the public has a right to know if Hubbell is serious about being Iowa's governor.
Hubbell must stop the stalling and release his tax returns for the past decade. The longer he waits, the greater the threat to his credibility and the more accurate Reynolds' characterization of him appears.
