Editorial: Imagining a new I-80 bridge

As anybody who has lived in the Quad-Cities for any length of time knows, this part of the community has seen marked growth in recent years, particularly in the areas around LeClaire. (The Iowa DOT already is studying potential improvements to the I-80 corridor west of the area encompassed by this new effort, and as it is the I-80 span carries 20 percent of the Quad-Cities' cross-river traffic.)

It may seem hard to envision a signature crossing where the I-80 bridge stands. As it is now, the the span – formally named after an Iowa congressman, Fred Schwengel, who served in the 1950s and '60s – is utilitarian at best. Its shoulders are non-existent, its type is out of date. Its design is decidedly ho-hum, hardly worth remarking upon. But just because it is a bit dull now, that doesn't mean it always has to be. Our question is this: What could it be? What are the possibilities?

Already, during Wednesday’s webinar, there were questions, a number of them, about the potential for multi-modal crossings on the span. And while one state official pointed out interstate routes aren’t typically the place for bicycle and pedestrian paths, this is the time to be asking these kinds of questions. After all, one of the most exciting aspects of the new I-74 crossing is the separated recreational path that will be a part of it.