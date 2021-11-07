Editorial: Improving our health

The community health assessment, which is conducted periodically by county health departments and area health care providers, also includes secondary data analysis and input from focus groups.

The report says there are a number of areas needing improvement – including heart disease, obesity, mental health, diabetes, access to care, crime and cancer, among others. A new concern that appeared on this year’s list was respiratory disease.

It’s not all bad news. The surveys have shown improvement in smoking, older adults getting flu vaccinations and access to health care.

Still, it wasn't an encouraging report.

From here, the stakeholders will focus on three areas of concentrations (in 2018, they were nutrition, physical activity and weight; access to healthcare; and mental health). Then they will update community health improvement plans.

It strikes us that local government leaders trying to figure out how to spend Covid relief money might also take a hard look at this report, if they haven't already.

The pandemic’s impact can be clearly seen in this assessment, and we can think of no better area to devote the additional resources the federal government provided to help us recover from its impact.