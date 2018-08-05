Editorial: In 4-H firing, ISU might have sided with prejudice over state law
Ah Iowa — where kindness and understanding toward gay and transgender teenagers is a fireable offense.
That looks to be exactly what happened this past week to former Iowa 4-H Director John-Paul Chaisson-Cardenas. Cardenas was sacked week just a week out from the Iowa State Fair, the most important date on the 4-H calendar, the Des Moines Register reported Friday.
Iowa State University, a public institution that manages the state 4-H program, unceremoniously fired Cardenas months after a national 4-H inclusion policy raised the ire of right wing culture warriors. The policy — in line with state civil rights protections — would have, among other things, permitted transgender students to use bathrooms and bunks that align with their gender instead of their biological sex. Iowa 4-H recently rejected the national proposal after hard-right religious organization, Liberty Counsel, demanded Iowa State do so or face a lawsuit.
To say Iowa State University’s vice president of extension and outreach John Lawrence was terse, yet vague in his letter firing Cardenas would be an understatement.
“Your letter of intent states that your position serves at the pleasure of the administration. At this time, I have decided to exercise that provision and terminate your employment … effective immediately," Lawrence wrote, according the the Register.
By all accounts, Cardenas, the first Latino to hold the post in Iowa 4-H's 115-year history, was a solid, well-respected leader for an organization facing potentially terminal demographic changes outside its control. He was, according to those within his orbit, a positive force for 4-H.
And yet, it was Cardenas at the helm when national 4-H — managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — posted its proposed inclusivity policy. He sat atop Iowa's chapter amid the push to adopt the new standards. And it was Cardenas who weathered the onslaught of rage from religious radicals whose primary goal is shoving a narrow belief system down society's throat.
For generations, gay and transgender people have lived in the shadows. They lived false lives. They feared laws that labeled a genetically determined sexually orientation a crime. They committed suicide at substantially higher rates than the general population.
But, in the past few years, the public restroom became a battleground, the Alamo of a prejudicial worldview that was finally losing its stranglehold on society. Suddenly, the hardliners argued, bathrooms were the hunting ground of sexual predators, as if armed guards had been posted at the doors for decades.
It's a twisted, outdated approach that conflates homosexuality with perversion. It's flat-out false. And it confuses a push for greater social access for all Americans — the thrust of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause — as an assault on those who've long controlled the levers of society.
And yet, those in this camp have every right to hold whatever view they please. That's free speech. They don't, however, have the right to inject it into the public sphere as if they, and they alone, hold a monopoly on truth. That's especially true when all the science works against them.
Ramming a single religious view into the public sector is, by precedent and reason, completely counter to the tenets of religious freedom.
It's no secret that federal civil rights protections have eroded under the Trump administration. The LGBTQ community is, by and large, not a protected class, under the current application of federal law. It is, however, in Iowa law. And, clearly, the scuttled inclusivity proposal, which probably ran Cardenas out of town, was in line with state law.
So a public university looks to have fired a man in service of discrimination, while rejecting the laws of the state that governs it. And, no doubt, those who manufactured this controversy will shout form the rooftops about a victory for religious freedom. In fact, it's the complete opposite.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
