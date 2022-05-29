Editorial: In other words ...

We're glad to see the Hauberg Mansion in Rock Island is getting a complete restoration of both the buildings and grounds. The grounds were designed by famous landscape architect Jens Jensen. The restoration promises to be a real showpiece for Rock Island and the entire Quad-Cities.

Reason and respect won out when Black Hawk Bank & Trust opted to reconsider its earlier position and respectfully decline to accept a statue of Chief Black Hawk from the City of Rock Island. We thought the bank's original idea to place the statue at a drive-thru was in poor taste. The bank changed course after meeting with Native American groups.

The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year. Most notable, Republicans failed to advance GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds' top priority: using public money to fund private school tuition. We thought this a bad idea from the beginning — for all sorts of reasons. We're also pleased lawmakers ditched some other radical efforts, including a bill that would have made criminals of teachers who distribute so-called obscene material.

Rock Island's Arts Alley has received a $267,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to match $534,000 raised locally. The cash is intended to revitalize the neighborhood as a focal point for arts and culture. Pretty cool.

Violence at Bettendorf schools continues to make headlines, with parents pleading with the school board and administrators to get things under control. While we appreciate the district's desire to sort things out and meet with parents, we were dumbstruck that it opted to do so in a meeting behind closed doors last week. Let's be clear: Iowa law requires public access to meetings whenever the board meets. That didn't happen this time. We deserve to know what's happening in our schools, and solutions need to come from all of us — not just the people meeting behind closed doors.

Finally, like many in our community, our hearts were broken last week when a woman drove onto the I-74 Bridge pedestrian path and plowed into a group walking across the bridge. One young man was killed at the scene. Another died of injuries Thursday. It's too early to cast blame, but, surely, this would have been prevented had barriers kept the car from entering the path. The city moved barriers this week to block the path from cars. Too little, too late.

