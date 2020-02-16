Editorial: Investigate East Moline incident

"If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."

That's what 19-year-old Jaylan Butler said police told him last year, with guns pointed at his head near an East Moline rest stop.

The Eastern Illinois University student was on a bus, headed back to Charleston, Ill., with his teammates after a swim meet in South Dakota when he was accosted by several law enforcement officers in what has turned into a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations.

The ACLU of Illinois filed the suit, naming officers from East Moline, Hampton and Rock Island County as defendants. Two others, who could not be identified, also were named.

Butler says he never resisted, never did anything that could be mistaken as a threat, yet he says one officer had a knee in his back, and his head was held down. If he moved, he said, he was told he'd be killed. The bus driver says he heard this, too.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos says his deputies arrived after Butler was detained by officers from other agencies and their interaction with him was brief. He says they are innocent of the allegations.

