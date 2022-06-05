Editorial: Investigate Thomson prison

Federal lawmakers from Illinois are calling for a Department of Justice investigation into Thomson prison, about an hour’s drive up the Mississippi River from the metro. We hope it starts immediately.

The call to action comes just days after a report from NPR and the Marshall Project, a nonprofit focused on criminal justice issues, which details conditions in the prison that make Shawshank look like a vacation resort.

The findings at Thomson include:

• Correctional officers intentionally pairing inmates together who are known to attack each other

• Staff encouraging assaults against sex offenders and informants

• Prolonged shackling that leaves scars known as the "Thomson tattoo"

• The presence of a "torture room," where men would lie shackled to a bed for hours in their own urine and feces without food or water

• An incident in which staff laughed and joked at Jewish man they were guarding as he lay dying in a hospital. The assault occurred after staff placed him in a recreation cage with known white supremacists.

Seven men have died at the prison in the past two years. Thomson has the highest rate of use of pepper spray in the entire Bureau of Prisons.

The union representing guards said it’s unaware of any of the incidents detailed in the Marshall Project report, but was quick to point out the prison has been understaffed.

It’s not a new problem. Last year, the prison began offering a 25% retention bonus after a year on the job, a move that had been in the works since 2019. It’s not been enough to solve the prison’s staffing problem.

Thomson has 105 openings for a staff that guards 929 inmates, 727 of whom are kept in maximum security. Eight percent of the inmates are kept in “restricted housing,” a term that often refers to solitary confinement.

Clearly, being understaffed is no excuse for the kind of horrific behavior chronicled in the Marshall Project report. Our own reporting, from family members of the prisoners inside, largely corroborates the allegations.

To us, almost as horrific as the abuse happening at the prison, is the notion that it’s being done by local people. Many Quad-Citians, work at Thomson, after all.

We agree an immediate investigation is warranted.

Last week, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; sent a letter to the U.S. Inspector General Michael Horowitz, demanding a Justice Department probe.

We hope the Justice Department acts soon. The horror show uncovered at Thomson must stop, and the people responsible must be held accountable.

