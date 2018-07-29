A heavy dose of socialism and a small mountain of bureaucratic red tape — that's what Midwesterners who held their noses and voted for President Donald Trump wanted, right?
Well, whether Iowa's farmers like it or not, that's what they're getting, as the White House this past week rolled out a $12 billion package to pay producers — particularly of soybeans and pork — for lost revenue that resulted from the president's absurd trade war.
Iowa is a key target of the program that would bilk taxpayers in the name of political expedience.
Trump's Tuesday announcement — followed by stops on Thursday in Iowa and Illinois — gave a whole new meaning to the budgetary pejorative "pork." And it landed with a distinct thud among conservative fiscal hawks in the House and Trump's rural Midwestern base alike.
Illinois and Iowa rank Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in U.S. soybean production. Iowa's the country's top pork producer. This is, in a very real sense, a matter of local significance, one that could affect the bottom line of Quad-Cities manufacturing, too, which heavily favors the agricultural sector.
Some Republicans likened Trump's aid package to Soviet-style market manipulation. While a bit over the top, this characterization does point to just how anti-free market Trump's New New Deal actually is. The protectionist American president is to the left of most Democrats.
The policy is so ridiculously anti-capitalistic that a chorus of Republicans, Democrats and independents all blasted it. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said farmers don't want nor need corporate welfare. They desire access to the markets Trump has suddenly rendered unreachable through his bluster and peacocking. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, said basically the same thing. So, too, did Iowa's Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
Trump's agri-welfare program united Republicans, Democrats, liberals and tea party members in opposition in an era of near-unprecedented partisanship. It's just that awful. Even still, don't expect Congress to do its job and rein Trump in.
The fact that Trump is asking taxpayers to foot the bill for economic troubles of his own making isn't a surprise. As with most issues throughout his presidency, foreign and domestic, Trump shows up, breaks something and then claims victory when everything doesn't go to hell.
But the farm aid program flies in the face of years' worth of U.S. policy built through bipartisan consensus and heaps of study. In 2014, lawmakers lauded an overhaul to the Farm Bill, for instance, because it pulled back on long-derided direct payments, which made already wealthy industrial farmers even richer, in lieu of more robust crop insurance.
The trade relief package only adds to an already ballooning deficit, too, fueled by federal tax cuts and massive increases in military spending. It effectively makes the American taxpayer the proud owner of tons of pork, soybeans and beef that are destined to rot in warehouses.
And, comically, the program is slated for only one year and accessible only if farmers plow through heaps of paperwork. This from the administration that falsely claims it's killed more red tape than any other.
So, in short, Trump's aid package is just nonsense, and a clear signal by the Trump administration that it has no intention of ending the trade war it started. It's welfare for farmers who wouldn't need it if the White House listened to reason and didn't pick a fight with China, Europe, Canada and Mexico. It's an unnecessary expense solely designed to placate the voters who put Trump in office in the lead up to November's mid-term elections. And it assumes that perhaps the country's most incompetent White House in history can fix what it broke in less than a year.
Farmers aren't the issue. Nor is the loss of direct subsidies. No, Trump's trade war is the problem, and no amount of cynical patronage can change it.
