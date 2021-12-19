Editorial: Iowa institutionalizes too many with disabilities

Consider this: The Justice Department said that Iowa is among five states that are the biggest users of intermediate care facilities. The state's utilization rate is more than twice that of 35 other states, the Justice Department said.

The size of these facilities can vary, from 4 beds to 96 beds, but more than a quarter of them are larger than 18 beds.

Other states have worked to get people with disabilities out of institutions, cutting the number nationally by about 50% since 1982, according to the report. But in Iowa, the number has stayed roughly the same. About 1,800 Iowans with intellectual disabilities are living in private intermediate care facilities.

Separately, the Justice Department estimated that between 600 and 1,000 Iowans with intellectual disabilities, related conditions, or both, are living in nursing homes across the state, and that Iowa has the fourth highest rate of nursing home utilization for people with disabilities. The report added that another 274 people with intellectual disabilities are living in psychiatric facilities across the state.