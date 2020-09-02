Editorial: Iowa State's Covid gamble

We know that outdoor activities are less risky than congregating indoors. And the reporting we’ve seen says the large outdoor protests against racial injustice, while also risky, did not lead to outbreaks.

Still, the idea that, amid such a huge spike in cases in these college towns, the university is arranging a gathering of up to 25,000 people, is extraordinary.

Just the message it sends is stunning.

University officials say they have a team of experts advising them. But there is disagreement in the medical community. Dr. John Paschen, chairman of the Story County Board of Health, said he is “sorely disappointed” in the decision, according to news reports.

We in the Quad-Cities – whether you live in Scott County or Rock Island County – should be concerned about this. Lots of kids from this area attend these universities. And at some point, they will be returning to their homes. Perhaps this weekend, for the Labor Day holiday.

These college towns aren't the only sites of growing coronavirus numbers. The White House's coronavirus task force on Sunday recommended far stricter mitigation measures be undertaken in 61 counties and metro areas throughout the state.