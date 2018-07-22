Iowans deserve representation in the U.S. Senate. Right now, they don't have it.
This past week wasn't the first time Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst tossed constituents under the bus in service of President Donald Trump. But boy, this past week's spate of sychopantry was by far the most egregious.
What's clear is that neither Grassley nor Ernst are allies to American interests abroad, at least not when it means damaging Trump's fragile ego.
Iowa's U.S. senators serve exclusively Trump and the Republican Party over which he lords. They will debase themselves seemingly to no end in order to give the inept U.S. president a pass, often at the expense of Iowans.
It's impossible to say why Trump was so keen Monday to appease Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. Throughout the joint press conference in Helsinki, Trump repeatedly undermined U.S. intelligence and law enforcement, instead taking Putin at his word that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 election. Suddenly, legitimate experts were wondering openly if the American president was somehow compromised.
At the very least, Monday's shameful display of American weakness was a manifestation of Trump's personal insecurity. More than a year of denials suggest Trump considers any admission that he received help from Russia — even unwittingly — as a blow to his legitimacy. Monday's ramblings weren't a one-off. They were consistent with Trump's degradation of the pursuit of truth wholly in service to his own self-image.
Trump paid the price throughout the media and political classes, both conservative and liberal. Even Fox News hammered him. His own chief of staff, John Kelly, was so enraged that he lobbied congressional Republicans to publicly blast the president, reported Vanity Fair. The best the Senate could do was a non-binding resolution opposed to shipping U.S. citizens to Moscow for interrogation.
Only Republicans at the end of their careers — namely Sens. Bob Corker, John McCain and Jeff Flake — dared challenge Trump directly. The rest donned their kid gloves and made panicked excuses.
On Tuesday, following what might be history's most unbelievable walk-backs, one would have thought Trump had cured cancer listening to Grassley. "Praise the lord," Iowa's senior senator exclaimed, after the president kinda, sorta, almost recoiled from his damaging falsehoods made on the world stage.
Talk about the mother of low bars.
Mind you, the weak-sauce reaction from Grassley and Ernst was nothing new. They scurry from any legislation with teeth that would curb Trump's impulses or rein in his power. They covered for Trump as his administrations attacked Iowa's economy with tariffs and back-door limits on biofuel, instead drafting a fiction that the latter anti-Iowa policy was the creation of cabinet members gone rogue.
Grassley, the venerable chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, fashions himself a shining disciple of congressional oversight. Yet, he's continued to tout conspiracy theories about some impossible, clandestine mission to undercut Trump waged by the so-called "deep state." He personally suppressed closed-door testimony before the Judiciary Committee that would damage the president and his falsehoods.
Grassley is no warrior for a government of co-equal branches. On the contrary, he's a partisan soldier tasked with running interference for Trump while griping about the cost of toilets and calling it oversight.
Ernst, at the very least, spoke up and made a difference when the Trump administration targeted transgender members of the military. Hey, that's something.
This past week, conservatives and liberals alike rightly labeled Trump's performance in Helsinki a low-point in recent presidential history. Trump's own staff talked of rebellion to reporters. And a president, too insecure to defend something so foundational as election security, knelt before a dictator after spending days attacking U.S. allies and democracy itself.
You'd think such a bad week would force Iowa's two most powerful Republicans to find their spines and forcefully defend their constituents and their country. And you'd be wrong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.