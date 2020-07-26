Editorial: It's time for Madigan to go

Madigan has been under threat before, and he’s always survived. He began in the legislature in 1971 and has, for all but two years, been the speaker since 1983.

His iron-fisted control over Illinois politics is legendary.

So far, most rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers are keeping their heads down, though a few have said Madigan should step down if the allegations are true.

In our area, Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, had made no statement about this until we asked. He faulted ComEd, but declined to criticize Madigan. We asked him if he thought Madigan should resign if the allegations are true, to which he responded: "I tend to not make an issue as far as asking people to resign."

Halpin was first elected in 2016. And at one point during the campaign, he said Madigan was "part of the problem" in Springfield. But Halpin also got Madigan’s help during the campaign, and he went on to vote for him to be speaker.

With these new allegations, Republicans are trying to use Madigan like never before. And we would guess voters will be pretty receptive to that message – like never before. It’s hard to ignore corruption that is this bold.

We think it’s time for Democratic lawmakers to stop dancing around Mike Madigan. They should demand that he resign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0