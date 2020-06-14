Editorial: It's time to sell the Hope Creek Care Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Could it be that the sale of the Hope Creek Care Center will finally happen?

Never before has the sale looked so promising. Infinity Health Care Management, which owns 14 nursing homes in Illinois, has offered $4 million for the county-owned facility in East Moline. And it appears the county board will vote on the purchase this week.

We hope board members will finally approve the sale, and that the deal will close successfully.

It's long been clear the county can no longer financially sustain ownership of the nursing home.

Now, it still stings that the $4 million price is much less than the $19 million that county residents had been led to believe might be a possible sale price. However, the county is losing $2 million a year on the operation, and that just can't continue.

We take some solace in the new buyer. We were never that crazy about selling to Aperion Care, the Illinois-based company that initially struck a deal with the county. Reporting by this newspaper raised questions about its record at other facilities in the state.