Editorial: It's time to settle this

We think this was the right thing to do. Legal analysis aside, we have found that much of McHaney’s rhetoric is more in keeping with what you’d hear on the campaign trail, or a conservative radio talk show, than a sober-minded analysis of the facts and the law.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court did not grant the state’s motion to rule itself on the underlying issue whether Pritzker was acting properly.

We wish it had. We believe this matter deserves to be resolved, and quickly.

Critics have said that the governor had the authority to act only for 30 days under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act, and that subsequent actions are illegal. They say he is flouting the law with his continued orders.

The governor has defended his actions, saying they are in line with the law and the state Constitution.

This is a question that we believe will eventually have to come before the high court for a resolution. Some of the state’s legal experts also have come to the same conclusion. The governor has acted in broad and sweeping fashion. There is no doubt about that. But whether he has acted legally is a question that deserves to be answered — sooner, rather than later. After all, lives are being disrupted today.