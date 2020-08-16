Editorial: It's time to settle this

The Illinois Supreme Court took a welcome step last week in transferring a challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency orders stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to Sangamon County and consolidating it with a number of other cases.
For weeks, critics have sought to overturn the governor’s restrictions on businesses and residents as the state tries to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, which, so far, has led to approximately 7,800 deaths in Illinois.
For the most part, Pritzker has won these challenges, but in Clay County, in the southern part of the state, Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Zenia, has been successful. There, Circuit Judge Michael McHaney ruled that the governor exceeded his powers.
What’s more, he’s seemed quite ready to enforce his decision with dispatch. McHaney had ordered the governor to appear before him last week to explain why he should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with his order.
The judge even warned that “failure to appear may result in a warrant for arrest.”
Pritzker has called McHaney’s rulings “ridiculous.”
Before anybody could get hauled off in handcuffs, the state Supreme Court stepped in last week and called off the proceeding and moved the case to Sangamon County, where it will reside with the other challenges.
We think this was the right thing to do. Legal analysis aside, we have found that much of McHaney’s rhetoric is more in keeping with what you’d hear on the campaign trail, or a conservative radio talk show, than a sober-minded analysis of the facts and the law.
Unfortunately, the Supreme Court did not grant the state’s motion to rule itself on the underlying issue whether Pritzker was acting properly.
We wish it had. We believe this matter deserves to be resolved, and quickly.
Critics have said that the governor had the authority to act only for 30 days under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act, and that subsequent actions are illegal. They say he is flouting the law with his continued orders.
The governor has defended his actions, saying they are in line with the law and the state Constitution.
This is a question that we believe will eventually have to come before the high court for a resolution. Some of the state’s legal experts also have come to the same conclusion. The governor has acted in broad and sweeping fashion. There is no doubt about that. But whether he has acted legally is a question that deserves to be answered — sooner, rather than later. After all, lives are being disrupted today.
If what Pritzker has done is beyond his authority, his challengers deserve to get an answer at a time when it can make a difference in their lives, not at some distant point down the road when the damage is done.
We realize this isn't the only challenge to Pritzker's orders. It seems as if they sprout up daily. Last Thursday brought news of yet another challenge, this one filed in federal court.
It seems to us the persistent legal skirmishing just serves to confuse the issue for the public, which is why these cases need to be handled swiftly.
Having said that, we’re happy to see that this matter has been moved out of McHaney’s courtroom and to a venue where, presumably, judicial arbiters will act with greater dispassion and less partisan-sounding zeal.
This has been a difficult time for so many people in this country. Here in the Quad-Cities, we are acutely aware of the differences in how people and businesses are treated simply by virtue of where they reside. (In Iowa, there are relatively few restrictions.)
It is time to settle this.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!