Last week, a task force charged with studying the future needs of the Scott County Jail and the Juvenile Detention Center recommended the Board of Supervisors move forward with a $30.5 million expansion plan.
The plan would significantly grow the capacity of the juvenile facility and make interior renovations at the adult jail.
The recommendations come after several months of study, led by a task force of county officials, along with Wold Architects & Engineers and Justice Planners, LLC, who were retained last fall.
The report they gave last week was eye opening. It projects the need for 120 new beds at the adult jail by 2037 and 64 beds at the juvenile facility. Currently, there are 16 spaces at the juvenile center, along with two in-take beds.
The task force also recommended moving the juvenile facility from the northeast corner of 4th and Western streets to a new location. Where that would be has not been determined.
We're especially struck by the idea of such an increase in capacity at the juvenile center — particularly given that for most of the last decade the average daily population, including out of county placements, has remained relatively stable, going from 10.6 in 2008 to 13.3 in 2017.
However, there has been a huge spike since 2018, with the average daily population surging to 21.9.
Juvenile car thefts and how they're handled are a significant contributor. County officials have told us that more people are being held as a result of these thefts, not just those who are caught behind the wheel.
The lengths of stay also are longer than they used to be, and the task force expects a federal law will lead to shifting more minors from the adult jail to the juvenile facility. The consultant's report anticipated a 263 percent increase in average daily population between 2017 and 2037.
This is a stunning increase after nearly a decade of relative stability. We have been told the existing space was already too small. But such a big increase, especially given projections that our overall juvenile population will decline over the next couple of decades, warrants a thorough vetting.
As for the adult jail, the projected increase in average daily population over the next 20 years seems to be more in line with what the county has seen over the past 10.
The study said it has gone from 252 in 2008 to 342 in 2018, when out-of-county placements are counted. The study projects that population will increase to 425 by 2037.
The addition of 120 more beds, bringing capacity to 484, would accommodate the growth but add millions more to the cost.
We realize it's not easy predicting the future, and daily population is only one factor. Surges in use and having the ability to keep certain populations separate also are considerations. Unfortunately, as we have become all to aware, the jail is a major provider of mental health services. The population of women at the jail also has increased.
We see this report as an initial step in what we hope will be a deliberate, thoughtful process that will gather broad input in our community. We think the city council in Davenport, where these facilities are located, ought to get involved. So, too, should those who can contribute ideas about how new jail diversion alternatives might affect the growth in future jail needs.
Last year, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced interest in building a juvenile assessment center in response to the increase in juvenile crimes. We have yet to see what impact, if any, that might have.
Neighbors to these facilities also must be heard.
Scott County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe told us last week he, too, believes there is a lot to study here and that this process won't be rushed. Other county officials say the same.
We're glad to hear that. A bond referendum also may well be required.
We have had only a short few days to examine the 121-page report laying out the rationale for these expansions. There is a lot to absorb.
The task force has obviously put a lot of work into this issue, and we believe the recommendation that it offers is the beginning of a discussion. Now, we need to add more voices and more time.
We look forward to seeing where this goes next.
