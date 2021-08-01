Editorial: Justice across the border

Snow’s case aside, we should note that the number of Americans who die or disappear in Mexico is tiny compared to the millions who visit there and return safely. And it must be said that some of those who meet violent ends are in Mexico precisely because they’re engaged in dangerous or illegal activity that puts them at risk. Further, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that Mexican lives are even more at risk in their own country than American lives. While it’s regrettable that 324 Americans have vanished in Mexico since 2006, the number of Mexicans who have disappeared in that time frame is a staggering 70,000. On average, 94 Mexicans were murdered every day last year. Mexico’s murder rate is the 18th highest in the world, according to data compiled by Statista.