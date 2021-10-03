Editorial: Keep Iowa's integrity

On Tuesday, Iowa lawmakers will gather to consider proposed new boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts.
In the roughly two weeks since the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency released its proposal, political types have been intensely studying the lines just as they do every 10 years when, as the law and Constitution dictate, boundaries are adjusted to reflect changes in the decennial Census.
We hope that when legislators meet in Des Moines, they will approve these proposed new boundaries.
Iowa has long maintained the nation’s best method of legislative and congressional redistricting, and it must be continued.
You won’t find misshapen districts snaking from one side of the state to the other, slipping around corners and through alleys in order to protect incumbents and punish political rivals. There is plenty of that going on around the country. We've seen it in Illinois, Texas and other states. We’d rather not see Iowa join their ranks.
In Iowa’s system, lawmakers don’t draw these boundaries. The Legislative Services Agency, guided by a set of neutral principles, does the job. They can’t take into account where politicians live; they have to try to keep from splitting political subdivisions like cities (counties must be kept whole in drafting the congressional maps); and, of course, they must do their best to ensure there is equal representation among districts, all the while ensuring they are sensibly and logically drawn.
It’s a tough job, but we are constantly amazed at how these legislative staffers, some with decades of experience, manage the task.
Consider this year’s maps. The ideal population for the state's four congressional districts is 797,655. The average difference is just 31 people, or 0.004%. You really can't get much better than that. In the state Senate and House districts, the average deviation from the ideal population is less than 4/10ths of one percentage point.
The maps also clearly meet the test that they be drawn sensibly. These districts aren't perfect squares (how could they be?), but using the traditional yardsticks to measure their shape and size, they are comparable with the maps approved 10 and 20 years ago.
We realize lawmakers are worried about being placed in the same districts as some of their colleagues. According to the Associated Press, about 60 members of the state House and Senate are thrown in with one another. More Republicans than Democrats are affected. That will mean primaries, if lawmakers don’t either retire or move.
In our area, state Reps. Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth, who are Democrats, were put in the same district. So were Sens. Roby Smith and Mark Lofgren, Republicans, and Jim Lykam, a Democrat. The same happened with state Reps. Bobby Kaufmann and Norlin Mommsen, both Republicans.
State legislators will make the final call, and worried about their own futures, we’re sure there are many who are tempted to roll the dice and ask for a second map.
That is their legal right, but we hope they don’t do that.
It's not unusual for lawmakers to be grouped within the same district. Every 10 years, we see a bunch of state legislators get thrown together. It causes a lot of hand-wringing, but it's practically unavoidable.
Besides, as House Speaker Pat Grassley (who also is grouped with a fellow Republican) said a week ago, political advantage shouldn’t be the deciding factor here. "It continues to be talked about," he said on the program "Iowa Press," 'Who is going to keep what majorities and who is thrown in together?' And I remind Iowans that that’s not really what you weigh the criteria on. You want to make sure that you’re keeping counties together, that there is equal representation."
That's the way it should be. And on that basis, these maps clearly succeed.
Iowans agree. Their comments submitted at virtual public hearings and online to the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission were overwhelmingly positive.
This has been an unusual redistricting year. With the Census delayed, the process is taking place far later in the calendar than usual. Also, some are worried that if a first and second map are rejected, Republicans might tinker with a third. The law allows for a third map to be amended, and Republicans do have the majority. (Republican leaders have repeatedly said this is not a concern.)
If it were to happen, though, Iowa’s nationally-recognized redistricting process would be destroyed. We’d rather not get close to that ledge. Iowa's system works because it keeps politicians from messing with the maps.
For politicians with jobs on the line, redistricting is always an unsettling time. But we would remind our political representatives, this process isn’t for their convenience. It is done to ensure equitable representation. It’s worked pretty well in Iowa for decades, and we think it can work again this year. Legislators can ensure that by approving the proposed maps on Tuesday.