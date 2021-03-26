Editorial: Keep this sensible gun law

On the same day a gunman walked into a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and killed 10 people with a gun, the Iowa Senate passed a bill that would abandon the state's requirement that people who want to buy or carry a handgun in Iowa get a permit first.
Republican sponsors and advocates say the legislation would bolster individual rights and jettison the need to get a "permission slip" before exercising those rights.
The bill, which also has other provisions, has been sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.
We hope the governor stands by her previous statements about the state's permitting process and vetoes this bill.
Currently, to buy or carry a handgun an applicant must get a permit from a county sheriffs who runs a background checks. If applicants pass muster, a permit is issued. Afterward, if a law enforcement officer asks a permit holder to show it, they must do so.
We happen to believe this isn't so much a "permission slip" but a commonsense regulation that works to make our communities safer. The research shows it.
Such "permit to purchase policies have consistently been associated with beneficial population-level effects," Dr. Garen Wintemute, an ER doctor at UC Davis Medical Center in California and director of the Violence Prevention Research Program, said in a 2019 Health Affairs article.
Advocates say Iowans could still get a permit if they wish under an optional system. Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer would still have to pass a background check or present a permit. Proponents also say background checks will actually increase; that the prospect of enhanced penalties on people who transfer guns to those who aren't supposed to have them will have a beneficial impact.
This argument is not persuasive. We believe Iowans will be less safe if this bill is signed into law.
According to the web site of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, after Missouri repealed its licensing law in 2007, firearm suicides and homicides increased. When Connecticut implemented a licensing law, the state's firearm homicide rate declined 40%, while its firearm suicide rate went down 15%.
Iowa's own Legislative Services Agency said there will be 600 fewer convictions in Iowa if carrying or acquiring a handgun without a permit is now decriminalized.
In other words, this bill, if signed into law, would jettison a sensible backstop that helps to make Iowans safer and still allows for the reasonable exercise of a constitutional right.
It was only a few years ago that the governor seemed to hold the same belief. In the midst of a debate about whether to expand gun control laws after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Reynolds said Iowa's current rules were adequate and effective.
According to the Des Moines Register, "When asked the role of guns in such incidents, Reynolds said Iowa has 'reasonable and responsible gun laws on the books,' adding she strongly believes a state system that includes gun permits should remain in place."
We believe the governor should reaffirm that belief by vetoing this bill.
The horror of what happened in Colorado this week reminded us, yet again, the violence that can be wrought by an individual who should not have a weapon. Which makes it all the more important that there is a robust system of background checks.
Iowans and Americans support this idea. Multiple surveys show this. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll said 84% support requiring background checks for all gun purchases. A 2019 survey conducted of Iowans found much the same thing.
At the federal level, President Biden has renewed a call for expanded background checks and a ban on what are often called assault weapons.
His proposals face significant hurdles in the evenly divided Senate.
This is a debate we've seen before. Republicans and Democrats seem to be on different planets when it comes to what to do about gun violence in this country, and, as a result, not much gets done.
We are hopeful that this moment won't be the same as all the others; we hope that Republicans and Democrats can finally come together to make changes that will make a difference.
In the meantime, we believe Iowans shouldn't surrender the reasonable regulations that work in this state; the rules and practices that rely on local law enforcement to act as a backstop to prevent handguns from falling into the wrong hands.
