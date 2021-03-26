Editorial: Keep this sensible gun law

According to the Des Moines Register, "When asked the role of guns in such incidents, Reynolds said Iowa has 'reasonable and responsible gun laws on the books,' adding she strongly believes a state system that includes gun permits should remain in place."

We believe the governor should reaffirm that belief by vetoing this bill.

The horror of what happened in Colorado this week reminded us, yet again, the violence that can be wrought by an individual who should not have a weapon. Which makes it all the more important that there is a robust system of background checks.

Iowans and Americans support this idea. Multiple surveys show this. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll said 84% support requiring background checks for all gun purchases. A 2019 survey conducted of Iowans found much the same thing.

At the federal level, President Biden has renewed a call for expanded background checks and a ban on what are often called assault weapons.

His proposals face significant hurdles in the evenly divided Senate.

This is a debate we've seen before. Republicans and Democrats seem to be on different planets when it comes to what to do about gun violence in this country, and, as a result, not much gets done.