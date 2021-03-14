Editorial: Keeping our streets safe

The move to ban traffic enforcement cameras in Iowa is a perennial in the Iowa Legislature. It happens so often, you’d think it was one of those signs of spring, like budding trees and flowers, the appearance of robins and changing clocks.
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, and other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill to ban the cameras a little more than a week ago. The approval came just in time to make it through the funnel, keeping the proposal alive.
For years, Zaun has been on a crusade to kill the cameras, which certain cities use to slow traffic and discourage drivers from blowing through red lights. Davenport, LeClaire and Muscatine are among the 11 Iowa cities that maintain such cameras.
Zaun’s bill, if approved, would force those cities to remove the devices by July 1.
There is no doubt the cameras, which provide significant revenues to the cities that use them, are controversial. However, the state Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the cameras. In 2018, the court sided with the cities of Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, rejecting the argument they had improperly delegated their police powers to private entities. The court did find fault, however, with how fines were collected.
The City of Davenport’s position on the legislation is this: Rather than get rid of the cameras, the state should create more uniformity in how they are operated.
That seems like a pretty sensible position to us. Rules can vary across the state. Most of us know the complaints about how the cameras on Interstate-380 in Cedar Rapids have been used.
Locally, we think our rules and practices are pretty good. In Davenport, speeding citations aren’t issued to drivers unless they’re going 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, while red light violations are only incurred when a vehicle is "completely behind the stop bar when the signal turns red and still proceed through the intersection," according to the city.
That gives drivers plenty of leeway.
What’s most important, we believe, is this: These cameras work – at least they do in the Quad-Cities.
Figures from the City of Davenport show the number of accidents at intersections at Harrison and 35th streets and Kimberly Road and Welcome Way fell after the cameras were put in place. At these and other intersections, median speeds are pretty close to speed limits, too.
It wasn’t always this way. Bottom line: these cameras do what they’re supposed to do. They protect your safety.
Yes, they also put money into municipal coffers. Some of us on this editorial board know this expensive fact all too well. (But what we also know is that, after a couple tickets, our behavior changed. Further proof of their effectiveness.)
We also know there is abuse. In Illinois, the state comptroller has stopped helping cities collect fines, citing a process that is abusive to low-income people.
We believe all cities, including locally, must exercise strict oversight to make sure there aren't abuses.
The City of Davenport got $1.5 million last year from the cameras; in Muscatine, it was $500,000. Those are no small amounts. The money goes to support public safety costs.
In other words, it helps fund the police. A Muscatine official said a ban would force it to reassess its public safety budget.
At the Legislature, Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a former law enforcement official, said passage of Zaun’s legislation would be a form of defunding the police.
It’s hard to argue with the logic. And it’s perplexing this is even being considered at the same time the Legislature is mulling legislation to punish cities for cutting police budgets. In other words, some Republican lawmakers say they’re against defunding police, while others are apparently OK with it.
Our own view is that state lawmakers should not stifle the laboratories of innovation that exist on the local level, whether it be in determining the level of funding for local police departments – or the technological tools they use to keep their streets safe.
Policing city streets is best left to local officials, not state lawmakers. And while there is a role for legislative oversight, it hardly seems a good idea to micromanage budgets and prohibit police from using effective, legal technology that makes streets safer.
The majority in the Iowa Legislature has used much of this session to try to impose their personal preferences on local governments. The move to ban traffic enforcement cameras is but the latest example.
If lawmakers are smart, they’ll let this legislation die. If not, we all know what the consequences would be here. There will be more accidents, cars will drive faster and our streets will be less safe.