Editorial: Keeping our streets safe

That seems like a pretty sensible position to us. Rules can vary across the state. Most of us know the complaints about how the cameras on Interstate-380 in Cedar Rapids have been used.

Locally, we think our rules and practices are pretty good. In Davenport, speeding citations aren’t issued to drivers unless they’re going 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, while red light violations are only incurred when a vehicle is "completely behind the stop bar when the signal turns red and still proceed through the intersection," according to the city.

That gives drivers plenty of leeway.

What’s most important, we believe, is this: These cameras work – at least they do in the Quad-Cities.

Figures from the City of Davenport show the number of accidents at intersections at Harrison and 35th streets and Kimberly Road and Welcome Way fell after the cameras were put in place. At these and other intersections, median speeds are pretty close to speed limits, too.

It wasn’t always this way. Bottom line: these cameras do what they’re supposed to do. They protect your safety.