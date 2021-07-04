Editorial: Keeping pace with change

In a little more than a year, the world's largest metal 3D printer will be moved to the Rock Island Arsenal.

At 30 feet long, 20 feet wide and 12 feet tall, this new piece of high technology will be about as long and almost twice as wide as an M1A1 tank. This new 3D printer, currently being built in Rockford, is intended to manufacture what the Army calls a jointless hull — essentially, a chassis or underside for a large ground combat vehicle. Delivery of the new 3D printer to the Arsenal is expected in about 14 months.

The effort is being led by ASTRO America, the prime contractor, which will work with subcontractors Ingersoll Machine Tool, Siemens, and MELD Manufacturing to build the machine. The center on the Arsenal will be in charge of its operation.

As the Army seeks to improve its fleet, the ability to make parts without joints is said to lessen their vulnerability in combat and, ultimately, to make them lighter.

We bring this bit of news because we have been interested in the Center of Excellence for Advanced and Additive Manufacturing at the Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center ever since it was founded two years ago. And because we believe this community has a significant stake in its outcome.