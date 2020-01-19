Editorial: Klobuchar is the one

Klobuchar offers ideas to expand paid family leave to up to 12 weeks and raise worker pay.

She has a real infrastructure plan.

On foreign policy, she offers a clear vision and sensible approach. She would turn again to diplomacy. She would stand up to China but take a more sensible approach. She recognizes the value of foreign aid and trade to our international alliances. She would work immediately to beef up cybersecurity.

Klobuchar's agenda impressed us, but it wasn't what impressed us most.

This editorial board has had the opportunity to sit down with nearly a dozen candidates, most of them for an hour and some for longer. We heard lots of plans, lots of debate. We got to hear how each would work to get their ideas through Congress.

Klobuchar convinced us she is the one who is most likely to be successful.

A Minnesotan and former prosecutor, Klobuchar is a pragmatist. But she also struck us as a good strategist. She knows well the members of the Senate, where so many good ideas have been stymied. She convinced us she knows the levers to pull, the incentives to offer, and where to turn to get the votes needed for success.