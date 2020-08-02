Editorial: Leading the way on voting

Previously, election workers could use existing voter information in their databases to correct obvious errors or missing information in a request. But, the new rules now require them to contact voters by phone, email or snail mail in order to fill in missing or incorrect information. They are prohibited from using the information at their fingertips.

Critics say this is a form of voter suppression.

This new requirement has prompted some county auditors to announce they are sending requests with some of this information already filled in for the voter, like their name, address and voter ID number, which most voters don't even know.

All this sounds convenient, but it is raising objections from Republicans. In a letter last week, the national Republican Party wrote Pate demanding that he put a stop to this practice, claiming it is probably illegal. (We should note Scott County’s auditor has told us she is not pre-filling in this information.)

This issue is probably headed for a courtroom. It’s unfortunate, and it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for the Republican election law that erected these unneeded obstacles. (It’s also noteworthy the law itself is being challenged in court.)