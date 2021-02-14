Editorial: Leave history to the historians

Unfortunately, people like Skyler Wheeler and his pals at the Legislature want to make sure your children don’t get to hear this part of our history. Instead, Wheeler would seemingly rather you learn only the history he and the like-minded will sanction.

At a meeting last week, Wheeler had high praise for the report by the 1776 Commission, which was appointed last September by former President Trump as a response to the New York Times project. The commission issued a report last month, which was roundly panned by historians. The American Historical Association called it hastily written and its portrayal of the country's founders as "simplistic".

Much of the legislative debate over education this session has centered on the idea of "choice." Mostly, the belief that families ought to have the "choice" to take taxpayer money and use it to pay for private schools. But, apparently, this "choice" doesn’t extend to what your child is taught when it comes to American history. Instead, Skyler Wheeler and his pals believe they are the ones who get to make this choice for you and your child.

We agree there are basic standards all schools must adhere to, but politicians shouldn't be able to just pluck a book or article they don't like and wall it off from discussion — even if they do control the purse strings. To do so is not oversight; it's abuse.

The teaching of American history is fraught with complexity and, yes, controversy. Teaching it with fidelity to truth to a student body that is racially, ideologically and otherwise diverse, is a delicate task. It is one best left to well-trained educators who exercise judgment in how they use the resources at their disposal – not to politicians who are trying to impose their own ideological brand of history on every student in the state.

