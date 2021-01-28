Editorial: Legislation would hurt Davenport schools

However, the concern among public school advocates is that, if approved, this trend will grow. And other public school officials in our area tell us this movement is a danger to area-wide collaboration.

Proponents say these scholarships will empower students in these schools, but what likely will result is an ever-shrinking pool of resources for public schools that are already strained.

As for Davenport, we are fairly certain what would happen with the part of the plan that forbids the five districts in the state that have voluntary diversity plans from enforcing them. Davenport’s plan seeks to maintain a diverse district by considering socio-economic status when judging parent requests to transfer or open enroll their children. Similar plans have historically been aimed at preventing "white flight" from urban districts. In Davenport, the plan has prevented many students from leaving.

If this legislation passes, we believe affluent parents will move their children to different schools, leaving behind higher concentrations of poverty in their wake, further isolating vulnerable students.

This will surely hurt the Davenport School District and the thousands of students who remain. Already, we have seen the district’s struggles, and this would just add to its burdens.