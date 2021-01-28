Editorial: Legislation would hurt Davenport schools

The Iowa Legislature is speeding toward approval of legislation that will hurt public education in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and certain Republicans in the Legislature are pushing a "school choice" plan that, frankly, will hit the Davenport School District especially hard. Among other things, the proposal would provide up to $5,200 in taxpayer funds to students in struggling schools (four of them in Davenport) so they can enroll in private schools; it would allow the formation of charter schools without applying through local school districts; and, of special significance to Davenport, it would stop districts with voluntary diversity plans from denying requests to leave the district based on those plans.
Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth estimates 300-500 students would seek to leave the district as a result of the diversity plan provision alone, leaving in their wake a higher concentration of poverty and potentially hurting a range of programs.
For years, the state Legislature has underfunded Iowa’s public schools, so the idea that it would now use taxpayer money to further subsidize private school education is mind-boggling. Proponents say this is aimed at helping students who have to go to schools that are struggling, that have been identified as in need of comprehensive improvement. The legislation’s provision allowing these taxpayer-funded scholarships applies to 34 schools in the state — including Mid City High School, Smart Jr. High and Madison and Monroe elementary schools in Davenport.
However, the concern among public school advocates is that, if approved, this trend will grow. And other public school officials in our area tell us this movement is a danger to area-wide collaboration.
Proponents say these scholarships will empower students in these schools, but what likely will result is an ever-shrinking pool of resources for public schools that are already strained.
As for Davenport, we are fairly certain what would happen with the part of the plan that forbids the five districts in the state that have voluntary diversity plans from enforcing them. Davenport’s plan seeks to maintain a diverse district by considering socio-economic status when judging parent requests to transfer or open enroll their children. Similar plans have historically been aimed at preventing "white flight" from urban districts. In Davenport, the plan has prevented many students from leaving.
If this legislation passes, we believe affluent parents will move their children to different schools, leaving behind higher concentrations of poverty in their wake, further isolating vulnerable students.
This will surely hurt the Davenport School District and the thousands of students who remain. Already, we have seen the district’s struggles, and this would just add to its burdens.
We understand and sympathize with the pleas of parents who want to move their children. It is deeply ingrained in us to be able to do what is best for our children without interference. But we also believe those who remain, who don’t have the ability or means to go to other schools, have rights to a quality education, too. This legislation will make it harder for the district to deliver that education.
Is there no middle ground on this issue? So far, we see nothing that would mitigate the damage to the district. Instead, the legislation is racing at breakneck speed toward likely approval.
Whatever happens, we know this: The Davenport School District will remain the primary vehicle for educating the city’s children. Even if this legislation passes, this will not change. What will change is this: The district will be weakened, and so will the entire community.
The Davenport School District is a vital part of the Quad-Cities’ civic, cultural and economic well-being, as are all the districts in this area.
We would ask lawmakers to consider that as they cast their votes.