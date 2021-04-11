Editorial: Lessons from an election

What happened in Moline’s elections last week is a rarity in the Quad-Cities. We can’t remember the last time voters rejected a mayor and all the incumbent aldermen in an election. The closest we can recall was in Davenport in the late 1990s when nearly all the council was turned out largely because of a controversial development project.
In this case, what likely played a pivotal role was the well-documented staff turnover at City Hall, along with last-minute campaign ads that landed in the mailboxes of many Moline residents and left a bad taste.
In addition to the clean sweep, what also struck us about Tuesday was the turnout. Compared to four years ago, about 1,000 more people cast ballots in the mayor’s race, a roughly 20% increase.
It is true turnout this year, as it is for most city elections, was only a fraction of eligible voters, but it was still a big increase from 2017. That tells us voters prone to take part in city elections were more engaged and motivated and eager to cast ballots this year. That’s good, and it should put some wind in the sails of the winners.
So, what now?
Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati says at the top of the priority list is hiring a new city administrator, along with a new community and economic development director. We’re happy to see this. For too long, there has been uncertainty in the city’s top administrative post, and what is needed now is the hiring of a person who can be expected to stay a while; and who is competent, a good manager and can translate the council’s priorities into reality.
We hope the council members who remain, including those who are leaving office soon, will help to ease the transition.
We understand that campaigns are difficult, and this one seemed especially so. But throughout the election season, we heard all the candidates proclaim their devotion to the City of Moline and its residents. We believed them, and we still do. We may have had differences in priorities, but we have never doubted their dedication.
The infusion of a new mayor and four new council members will be a big change, and it will mean getting people up to speed fast.
We hope all will cooperate in that venture. There are big decisions in the offing, not least concerning who will fill these administrative posts, development around the new Interstate-74 bridge and the riverfront campus.
The election is over. It is now time to move on. We wish the new council well.