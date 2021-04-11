Editorial: Lessons from an election

What happened in Moline’s elections last week is a rarity in the Quad-Cities. We can’t remember the last time voters rejected a mayor and all the incumbent aldermen in an election. The closest we can recall was in Davenport in the late 1990s when nearly all the council was turned out largely because of a controversial development project.

In this case, what likely played a pivotal role was the well-documented staff turnover at City Hall, along with last-minute campaign ads that landed in the mailboxes of many Moline residents and left a bad taste.

In addition to the clean sweep, what also struck us about Tuesday was the turnout. Compared to four years ago, about 1,000 more people cast ballots in the mayor’s race, a roughly 20% increase.

It is true turnout this year, as it is for most city elections, was only a fraction of eligible voters, but it was still a big increase from 2017. That tells us voters prone to take part in city elections were more engaged and motivated and eager to cast ballots this year. That’s good, and it should put some wind in the sails of the winners.

So, what now?