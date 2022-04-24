Editorial: Lessons from legalization

It was a big week for pot enthusiasts in the Quad-Cities. Wednesday marked 4/20, the unofficial holiday for cannabis users. The dispensary in Milan held special sales that drew large crowds. Snoop Dogg, a widely known partaker, played the Taxslayer Center in Moline the next night.

Even the Moline Police Department got in on the fun with some lighthearted tweets using Snoop's song titles to warn drivers about extra patrols around the holiday.

Recreational marijuana has been legal for adults in Illinois for three years now, and, in our eyes, the program has largely proven successful.

Retail sales from the state's 101 licensed dispensaries topped a whopping $1.4 billion last year alone. That generated some $408 million in taxes that were reinvested back into programs aimed at lifting up communities like ours. Twenty percent went to treating mental illness and curbing drug abuse. Another 25% went to a program that awards grants to communities harmed by violence and economic disinvestment.

There have been road bumps, however. The state faces lawsuits over how it awards licenses for new dispensaries. And Illinois has fallen far short of its goal to bring diversity to the industry. Only one of the 226 people with ownership stakes in an Illinois license is African American, for example.

Nevertheless, lawmakers have used Illinois' system as a road map for legalization in other states, including New York and New Jersey. Cannabis is now sold legally in a third of the country, 18 states, with no signs of slowing momentum. Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize pot at the federal level and expunge convictions for federal marijuana crimes. (The bill faces certain doom in the GOP-controlled Senate, but the legalization movement hailed it as a milestone.)

Pot legislation is also dead on arrival in Iowa, where conservative leaders in Des Moines have said they won't entertain bills that would create a recreational marketplace. That's despite the popular opinion of Iowans. Fifty-four percent favor legalizing weed, according to a Des Moines Register poll from last year.

Meanwhile, Illinois is poised to award 185 dispensaries this year and plans a lottery for another 50 additional licenses. Some analysts say marijuana could soon grow to a $3 billion industry in Illinois.

While we don't blame Iowa for taking a more cautious approach, it's hard to ignore that kind of money — and, more important, the kind of good it could do in schools and communities.

