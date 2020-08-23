Editorial: Let districts decide when its safe for school

Locally, public health leaders issued a new round of stark warnings. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and our schools will not be immune,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said Thursday.

In the Quad-Cities, we’ve already seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread when people are in close quarters like nursing homes, jails and factories. Who is to think school environments, no matter the precautions taken, will be any different?

We think districts and parents would be much better served if they had more flexibility to determine what’s right for local kids. Illinois, for example, has given its districts more freedoms, and is issuing better guidance backed by science and recommendations from health experts.

Even then, the virus has found its way into schools. Geneseo students were sent home Monday after a student and teacher tested positive. Rockridge postponed the start to its schoolyear after 13 staff members reported isolating at home and four others tested positive.

Districts ought to have the freedoms to make these kinds of decisions.