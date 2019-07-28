It’s time for the Davenport Civil Rights Commission to get back to business.
For seven months, the commission’s work has been stymied by a phony dispute over whether Mayor Frank Klipsch had the right last December to replace three commissioners whose terms had expired.
He clearly did, and he exercised that authority. The city council then confirmed his appointments overwhelmingly. Randy Moore, Lee Gaston and Patricia Hardaway were lawfully appointed to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Unfortunately, that clear truth wasn’t accepted by the remaining commission members, nor by those whose terms expired. The panel passed a measure in February claiming the three appointments were illegal, and they refused to recognize them.
This led to Klipsch removing the remaining four members of the commission in April and replacing them with Michael Liendo, Ruby Mateos, Erie Johnson and Linda Gilman.
We thought the mayor acted too precipitously at the time, and we said so. Unfortunately, the removal has been challenged in court. Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, one of the commissioners who was let go, has appealed to the Scott County District Court, claiming the city didn’t follow proper procedures. A judge last week refused the city’s motion for a summary judgment, which means the case will go on. It also means the uncertainty over the appointments of Liendo, Mateos, Johnson and Gilman will persist for a while.
(It’s ironic that the appointment of the initial three hasn’t been challenged in court. We suspect it’s because all sides know that Klipsch’s appointments were, in fact, legal. After all, the idea – proffered by Commission Director Latrice Lacey – that the expiration of a term doesn’t constitute a vacancy is ridiculous.)
Still, we understand the uncertainty the court challenge brings to a majority of the panel. That said, we don’t believe the commission should stand down while this is being litigated. We believe it is time for the seven commissioners Klipsch appointed, and who the city council confirmed, to assert themselves.
Until the court says otherwise, they are the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, and they should act like it.
What we've seen during the past few meetings is commissioners trying to resolve this dispute. As a result, these meetings have disintegrated into pointless discussions that have left members of the commission and the public frustrated.
At one point, there was even a question over what constitutes a quorum.
Our hope is that at the next meeting, and those beyond, the seven commissioners set aside any discussion of the past. Instead, they should move ahead with the business of protecting the civil rights of the people of Davenport.
There is business to be done. They should do it.
We understand the commissioners, like others appointed to city boards and commissioners, are volunteers. They have day jobs and in many respects, they must rely on city staffers to do their work. But they are in charge. They should make clear that commission staff work for them, and they should act accordingly.
Over the years, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission has often been at the center of controversy at City Hall. But this dispute is unprecedented. The longer it goes on, the more damage it does to the reputation of the commission and the city. What’s worse, we have seen people with legitimate civil rights concerns stymied in their pursuit of justice because of this stalemate – a feud that, again, began with the specious proposition that the mayor and city council cannot replace commissioners when their terms expire.
We don’t know how the court will act on the removal of the four commissioners in April. We hope that a decision will come soon. But we also know that the commission should not wait for a judgment that may or may not result in appeals to higher courts.
It is time to get to work. Michael Liendo, Lee Gaston, Randy Moore, Patricia Hardaway, Erie Johnson, Linda Gilman and Ruby Mateos constitute the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. Until a lawful authority says otherwise, they should act like it.
