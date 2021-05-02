Editorial: Let's be flexible

The Buy America Act is aimed at promoting American steel, iron and manufactured goods, and we think its goals are worthy.

However, there are times when the goals aren't practical. The following case is a good example.

As part of the new Interstate-74 bridge, there are plans to build an elevator in Bettendorf to take people to and from the pedestrian path to be built along the span. The elevator was estimated to cost about $400,000, which would be part of a $2.2 million letdown structure. But that was based on the idea a domestic supply of parts for the elevator would be available. Now it’s become clear they aren’t.

As documents on the Federal Highway Administration’s web site show, consultants working on the I-74 project went to great lengths to try to find U.S.-made parts for the elevator, and they just weren’t there. As a result, the Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for a waiver.

We support the request.

According to the FHWA web site, such waivers are appropriate when enforcement of the Buy America Act is not in the "public interest" or when "steel and iron products are not produced in the United States in sufficient and reasonably available quantities, which are of a satisfactory quality."