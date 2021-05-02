Editorial: Let's be flexible

The Buy America Act is aimed at promoting American steel, iron and manufactured goods, and we think its goals are worthy.
However, there are times when the goals aren't practical. The following case is a good example.
As part of the new Interstate-74 bridge, there are plans to build an elevator in Bettendorf to take people to and from the pedestrian path to be built along the span. The elevator was estimated to cost about $400,000, which would be part of a $2.2 million letdown structure. But that was based on the idea a domestic supply of parts for the elevator would be available. Now it’s become clear they aren’t.
As documents on the Federal Highway Administration’s web site show, consultants working on the I-74 project went to great lengths to try to find U.S.-made parts for the elevator, and they just weren’t there. As a result, the Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for a waiver.
We support the request.
According to the FHWA web site, such waivers are appropriate when enforcement of the Buy America Act is not in the "public interest" or when "steel and iron products are not produced in the United States in sufficient and reasonably available quantities, which are of a satisfactory quality."
We believe the state DOT has proved its case. Officials, who first filed the request more than a year ago, have answered numerous questions from the FHWA, which has sought public comment, too. We did not observe any substantial public opposition.
What’s more, federal funds aren’t involved in the construction of this part of the bridge. The plan all along has been for the city to pay for it. Unfortunately, because it is a part of the I-74 project, it still must meet the provisions of the Buy America Act.
We believe the evidence is clear; now, it seems the question is getting the federal government to act. Bettendorf officials say they don’t know when a decision will be made, but Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said recently she would seek the assistance of U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The good news is the city is determined to build the structure. But if a waiver isn’t secured, it could be seriously delayed.
We think this structure would be a great benefit to the public, not to mention it helps meet the accessibility requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The bridge builders have met the Buy America Act provisions in the construction of this $1.2 billion project; in this limited case, though, they deserve flexibility.