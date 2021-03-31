Editorial: Let's do our part

If we’re in a race, the Rock Island County Health Department just took a great leap forward.

The health department announced this week it is opening up vaccinations to people who are 16 and older.

It doesn’t seem like it was all that long ago that people were struggling to get appointments in order to get their shots. However, over the past several weeks, the federal government has shipped more vaccines, and appointments are a bit easier to come by.

Still, we have a long way to go toward getting our community vaccinated. As of this week, about 15% of the population in Scott and Rock Island counties had been fully vaccinated. It’s an improvement, but we’re not there yet. And, yes, we’re in a race.

By now, we’ve all seen the reports that infections are increasing across the country, including in the Quad-Cities. They’re not as bad as the November and December peaks, but we’re going in the wrong direction. The rates have doubled in Scott County over the past week, and hospitalizations are climbing.