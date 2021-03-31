Editorial: Let's do our part

If we’re in a race, the Rock Island County Health Department just took a great leap forward.
The health department announced this week it is opening up vaccinations to people who are 16 and older.
It doesn’t seem like it was all that long ago that people were struggling to get appointments in order to get their shots. However, over the past several weeks, the federal government has shipped more vaccines, and appointments are a bit easier to come by.
Still, we have a long way to go toward getting our community vaccinated. As of this week, about 15% of the population in Scott and Rock Island counties had been fully vaccinated. It’s an improvement, but we’re not there yet. And, yes, we’re in a race.
By now, we’ve all seen the reports that infections are increasing across the country, including in the Quad-Cities. They’re not as bad as the November and December peaks, but we’re going in the wrong direction. The rates have doubled in Scott County over the past week, and hospitalizations are climbing.
On Tuesday, Genesis Health System told us 22 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 (20 were definite and two were still classified as under investigation). That’s more than double what it had been a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, 16 of those in the hospital are over the age of 60; eight are over the age of 70. That tells us that even though older Quad-Citians are being vaccinated in large numbers, there still are people in that age group who are vulnerable to the worst effects of this disease.
So, it was a welcome sign to see Rock Island County expand its vaccination efforts.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said her goal is to expand Iowa's vaccine program by April 5.
Still, this only makes a difference if people are willing to get the shots. And right now it looks like the biggest challenge is among younger people.
A large scale survey, reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, said that 23% of those 18-39 years old said they probably or definitely won’t get vaccinated. Only 57% in that age group said they had been vaccinated or definitely would get the shots. That's better than it was in January, but it could be higher.
The survey was done by the U.S. Census Bureau in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics.
For those 40 to 64 years old, just 67% said they have been vaccinated or would be. Compare that with the 88% of people 65 and older who said they’ve been vaccinated or will be.
We hope that younger Quad-Citians will heed he words of public health experts and get vaccinated and, in the meantime, work to prevent the spread of this disease. Right now, the evidence shows that younger people are not only less likely to get vaccinated but, in our community, they're also becoming more likely to get infected.
The average age of new infections locally is in the 30s, according to public health officials.
These folks may not be as prone to severe illness as older people, but the greater the spread of the disease, the more the risk. And as we see from the figures provided by Genesis, older people still are suffering the effects.
We were inspired by the sentiments expressed by 18-year-old Abigail Link, a Davenport West High School student who went to Milan to get a shot this week.
Even though she’s from Iowa, she made sure there were openings when she went in and was vaccinated. She told our reporter she has a summer job lined up at Camp Abe Lincoln and this was something that could be done to help fight Covid. "I want to be able to be around people. I want to work with kids. I want to do every single thing I can to keep the kids safe and their families safe,” she said.
We should all praise Link for this kind of attitude, and we should all emulate it. Now that vaccinations are beginning to open up, we should all be ready to do our part.