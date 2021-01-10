Editorial: Let's get this right

"I’m just flabbergasted and beside myself at how unorganized everything is," Anthony Isch, a 67-year-old retiree, told the Tampa Bay Times. "How can all the websites be down and the phone lines be down? How can everything be down? It’s a train wreck."

Train wrecks don’t exactly help build confidence in vaccination efforts, and public confidence is exactly what this effort requires in order to get enough people to take part.

In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker announced last week that when the next phase of vaccination efforts take place, it will be open to people 65 and older. That goes beyond the federal recommendation that the age threshold for this phase be set at 75 and up.

We still are waiting for Iowa to outline its next phase. The council advising the state department of public health is scheduled to meet this week to consider the matter. Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is not happy about the pace of vaccinations for nursing home residents and staff. Those shots are being given by a partnership that includes major pharmacy chains.

Here in the Quad-Cities, local health departments have scheduled clinics to vaccinate the remaining healthcare workers who are in the first batch of those to get shots. This process, we’re told, should be completed at about the end of the month.