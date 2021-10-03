Editorial: Lift punishing trade tariffs

As a candidate for president, Joe Biden said the Trump administration’s trade war with China and tit-for-tat tariffs were a drag on the U.S. economy and hurting American consumers, manufacturers and farmers. But eight months into his presidency, Biden hasn’t lifted a single tariff — not even those imposed against our allies in the European steel and aluminum industry.

What gives? The Biden administration says it won’t touch tariffs until it concludes what it calls a “comprehensive review of U.S.-China trade policy.” Fair enough. But what’s clear is that the president is in no hurry to lift Trump-era tariffs against China and the European Union that may upset steel workers and labor unions in battleground states like Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Our beef, in part, is that this cuts against Texas. In 2018, the latest data from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office shows, Texas was the largest state exporter of goods at $315.9 billion. That’s a 64% increase over the previous decade and enough to equal nearly 18% of the state’s economy and support more than 900,000 jobs. Steel tariffs might be good politics back east, but they are bad economics here. And even while we need to confront China on a variety of issues, continuing many of Trump’s tariffs undercuts our relationships with key allies.