Iowa might rue the day it denied Art Tate his day in court.
State regulators succeeded in silencing the Davenport Community School District superintendent after Administrative Law Judge David Lindgren issued a summary judgment in the state's favor, rendering moot Tate's hearing scheduled for Monday. Tate violated Iowa ethics laws when he approved spending rainy day funds to boost per-pupil spending to levels equal to neighboring, wealthier districts, Lindgren ruled on the paperwork alone.
Tate did, indeed, violate state law. That was never in question. So, too, did Davenport School Board, which backed his budgetary maneuver. All involved knew the potential consequences.
But the fact that Tate is now guilty of "ethics violations" is flat-out laughable. What's illegal is not always mutually inclusive with what's ethical. Any claim to the contrary amounts to a sophomoric view of legal history.
There's nothing ethical about pouring more funding into some school districts over others. There's nothing ethical about using district-level funding equations as bargaining chips, which is what Iowa Legislature did decades ago. There's nothing ethical about targeting the one superintendent who finally had enough of his students being branded second class.
Iowa's GOP-dominated Legislature — particularly the Senate — admitted as much earlier this year. Lawmakers approved a one-year fix that equalized the funding equations that have cost Davenport's district about $2 million a year. Iowa Farm Bureau's minions in the House gutted the bill. The original — drafted in 2017 by state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport — would have fully fixed this farce over a decade. But even the weak sauce draft was better than nothing.
Gov. Kim Reynolds rolled into town and made a big show of the bill signing. Iowa's Republican governor refused to pledge future support when prodded by Smith and others from the podium, mind you. No, this was political theater tailor-made for an election year.
Pictures were taken. Applause rang out. Strange jazz played overhead. Everyone smiled.
Tate was notably absent from the dog-and-pony show.
And that's because the bill's only real power came from its role as an admission that, for four decades, Iowa's school funding mechanism was a breeding ground for inequity. It acknowledged the vicious cycle caused by such an approach, one that pumped steroids into white flight. But, unlike Smith's unsuccessful crusade in 2017, the bill that passed the House did not retroactively grant Tate a reprieve.
It hung him out to dry. And Reynolds couldn't be bothered to call off the dogs. At the very least, Tate should have been permitted to make his case in open court.
But Tate would have put Iowa on trial for its prolonged failure to fix the structural inequity baked into its school funding model. Iowa education officials couldn't suffer that. So, through a legal maneuver, they silenced Davenport's superintendent.
On paper, Tate's guilty and Iowa's free and clear.
Tate's now left to negotiate his fate with the Iowa Attorney General's Office. It could end his career, a fact Tate knew from the outset — a reality for which he recently seemed to be preparing when he announced his retirement.
Make no mistake, there are no shortage of issues in Davenport Community School District under Tate's watch. The disproportionate punishments doled out to black students is of particular note. But, on the issue of school funding equity, Art Tate has been the voice calling for ethical, just treatment of all Iowa's public school students. He's lambasted a system that picks winners and losers based on some outdated scheme cooked up decades ago. He's faced the state's most influential special interest, which bested him only thanks to cash and political sway.
The state piled more injustice atop an already shameful system by denying Tate his day in court. In so doing, it just might have made a martyr out of Tate, especially if Tate is driven from his post. And that ghost would prove difficult to exorcise until all of Iowa's students are considered of equal value.
