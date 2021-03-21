Editorial: Making the maps fair

Accuracy is vital, but throughout the pandemic we have seen innovation we hadn’t previously thought possible. Is it not possible in this case? Just look at development of COVID-19 vaccines. Once thought to be a years-long process, they were developed in record time.

Local governments also have a stake in this. In Rock Island County, they're looking to downsize the board, and having this data available is vital.

Absent relief from the federal government, though, states have some tough decisions to make, not least is what set of information to use to redraw boundaries. There has been talk in Iowa and Illinois of using Census Bureau estimates, but that could lead to legal challenges. Using less reliable data also could undermine public confidence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frankly, if estimates are found to be reliable, so be it. But we’re skeptical. There’s a reason the decennial Census has been the basis for redrawing districts. To go in another direction would make it incumbent upon lawmakers to demonstrate alternative data sets are not just reliable but can withstand legal scrutiny; using them simply because they’re available in time to meet a deadline is insufficient.

Which brings us to the question of who oversees the process.