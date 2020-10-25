Editorial: Making voting safer

In fact, the defendants in the suit claimed that without the grants "there are legitimate, serious health risks that will face poll workers and numerous members of the voting public who will be in close proximity to one another on Election Day."

Election officials are taking numerous steps to minimize these risks and still ensure that people can vote as easily as possible, moves that have piled on additional and unexpected costs. Election officials seeking innovative ways of defraying that cost should be applauded for this, not sued.

The grants are helping achieve this mission. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have devoted $400 million to help with local elections. That included $250 million for the Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CCTL.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plaintiffs claimed the grants were targeted at progressive areas, but when confronted in the hearing last week with the non-profit's argument that, in fact, 64 counties in Iowa received grants, the plaintiff's lawyer said he had no reason to doubt it. Still, the lawsuit wasn't targeted at all the counties, just Scott and Black Hawk counties, two places with some of the largest concentrations of Democrats in the state.

In fact, the non-profit says that hundreds of other jurisdictions have received grants.