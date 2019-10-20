Over the past few weeks, Medic EMS has been shopping around a plan to change its structure.
Not exactly a flashy topic, but of all the services we get in the Quad-Cities, there is likely none as vital as emergency medical care – and Medic is a big part of that.
So when the area’s largest medical transport service talks about foundational change, we sit up and listen.
So far, we’re encouraged by what we’ve heard.
Medic is asking area governments about the possibility of changing from a non-profit entity to an intergovernmental one.
Yeah, we know, not exactly the kind of change that wins big headlines. Still, the reasons for the request affect us all.
In recent years, Medic has seen its revenue picture change. In summary, here’s what’s happening: Commercial insurers, whose reimbursement rates are the highest among the traditional bill payers, are making up a smaller piece of Medic’s business. And Medicaid, whose reimbursement rates are the lowest, is making up a larger share.
In the past three years, Medicaid has gone from paying the bills for 21 percent of Medic's patients to 28 percent.
It doesn’t take a financial genius to see the danger in that trend line. And over the past three years, Medic has had a shortfall. That shortfall has grown from $8,000 to $93,000 to $120,000 over the past three years.
Linda Frederiksen, who is Medic’s executive director, says that by converting to an intergovernmental organization, it could tap into funding resources not available to it currently.
Among those opportunities is a program aimed at providing supplemental payments to Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, or GEMT, services to make up for the gap between what a service costs and what Medicaid will pay.
Fredricksen estimated conservatively that Medic could increase revenues by $775,000 annually from this program.
You have free articles remaining.
Changing its structure also could allow Medic to tap into a state program to help recover delinquent debts. That would be from individuals. (We’d like to hear more about how that would work.)
There also would be savings on fuel costs and taxes, Medic officials say.
Of course, there is no such thing as a free lunch, so this kind of conversion isn’t all financial upside. The GEMT program would surely come with additional costs and regulation. Converting to a governmental organization would also make Medic employees eligible for the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System, which likely would require greater contributions.
Medic officials tell us they’re still working on more precise estimates from such a change, but they have studied this for a while and believe this would be a net financial winner when all is said and done.
They add that better compensated employees also would help with employee retention and attraction.
Our own view is that it makes a lot of sense for this fundamental service to fall under the heading of area governments, where accountability is greatest. (The organizational option that is getting talked about the most would involve an intergovernmental, or 28E, agreement among Scott County, Davenport and Bettendorf. But the arrangement also would make room on the governing board for the area’s two major health systems, as well as another municipal representative, perhaps from Eldridge.)
Already, representatives of area governments and the hospitals serve on Medic’s board, so we don’t see the cooperative arrangement that is at the heart of the current operation being sacrificed.
If Medic is right – and this change means more revenue opportunities, more staff stability and the possibility of improved services – it’s hard to see the downside in this.
We are told that in the next couple weeks Medic officials will be reviewing the matter, considering the feedback they’ve heard and further considering the financial implications.
We look forward to seeing what eventually is brought forward, but so far we’re encouraged.
Frederiksen tells us this change is being driven by the need for long-term sustainability.
We can understand the concern. If the trend line concerning the organization's payer mix continues, it only makes sense to enhance and diversify revenues to prepare for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.