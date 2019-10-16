We couldn’t help but cringe a bit when we saw the words that Danielle Alvarez, the Iowa DOT project manager for the Interstate-74 bridge project, uttered last week:
"Meeting our completion goal of the first half of 2020 will be challenging…"
Uh, oh.
For those who struggle to get across the Interstate-74 bridge each day, the idea that it will take even longer to finish the Iowa-bound span for the $1.2 billion project must be disappointing.
Originally, those lanes were to be done this season. However, it now appears even finishing by the middle of next year will be difficult.
As the Times’ Barb Ickes has been documenting for weeks, the builders of the span are having difficulty erecting the arches that will be a focal point of the project.
Officials said in March, when the arches were set, that it would take several months to finish them. Well, seven months on, they aren’t even halfway finished.
One of the trickier problems has been to build the pulley system that will help to guide the 34 arch segments toward their meeting point.
The good news in this is that it appears weather, which has already delayed some aspects of the project, won’t be a deterrent to working on the arches. Winter weather could make it more difficult, Alvarez said, but she doesn’t anticipate arch operations shutting down.
We are grateful for that. And while it’s been disappointing that the construction of the Iowa-bound span has bogged down, we fully understand the need for precision. The arches not only are the most striking architectural element of the project, but they also are vital to supporting the roadway that, eventually, we all will travel upon.
We are hopeful that the bridge builders resolve these difficulties and get the job done correctly and quickly. After all, the Illinois-bound span must be built, too.
Unfortunately, it looks like those of us who have had to endure the traffic snarls resulting from this project will have to be even more patient.
