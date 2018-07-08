"Trust me," they say. "I've got this."
They think voters are stupid.
In recent weeks, a bipartisan herd of elected officials in Iowa and Illinois have displayed nothing short of a cynical contempt for public scrutiny. They've leveled sweeping policy statements. They've operated behind closed doors. They've declined or refused to release information that supports their decisions. They've tamped down public information in bald-faced service to their own political fortunes.
Yeah. That's not how government works, at least not one where the elected class answers to voters.
Three recent instances of official suppression of information highlight this assault on the very access to information that's the core of any representative government.
First there is Rock Island County Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda, who this past month tossed yet another wrench in the weird battle over the county complex. The County Recorder's Office has nowhere to go, Maranda said, because the county office building tagged for its new home couldn't support the tons of files on its second floor. Maranda cited some random, undocumented conversation with engineers without producing a single shred of evidence.
No reports. No memos. Just Maranda's word. Even if he's correct, Rock Island County taxpayers deserve to know how much this latest example of incompetence cost them.
Maranda's declaration reignited a feud over the future of the old courthouse, an asbestos-filled shell that fell victim to years of neglect. He also couldn't say how much this latest, uh, oversight, cost taxpayers. County officials have poured cash into the the new site, an apparent error compounded by the fact that, years ago, engineers reported that only the office building's basement could handle the load.
So, in short, Maranda couldn't produce evidence for his claim. Nor could he demonstrate the blunder's price tag.
Not to worry, Republicans. Such cynical, top-down derision for the public isn't reserved for Democrats in Illinois. On some days, it's as if Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's administration is in competition with the Central Intelligence Agency over who can release less information.
Reynolds could teach a graduate-level class on "trust me, I've got this" governance. In her first re-election bid, Reynolds assumes tribal partisanship will cover for her total disregard for transparency.
This past month, Reynolds' Medicaid czar Mike Randol abruptly adjusted the estimated savings from the state's foray into privatized Medicaid. Suddenly, a projected pittance exploded into an estimated $141 million. And, guess what? Rondol's explanation came without much in the way of facts and figures. He just said it. And Reynolds — keenly aware of voters' hesitations about Iowa's foundering safety net — had the gall to characterize Democrats' demands for evidence as a politically motivated smear. Hers was an ironic gripe, considering the first-term governor has more than anyone to lose if the Medicaid program fails on all fronts.
But that's not the only instance of Iowa's government ducking accountability. Last week, State Trooper Wade Karp was sacked after 10 months on paid leave, admitted officials at Iowa Department of Public Safety. When pressed for answers, Public Safety talking heads refused any semblance of meaningful information, instead falling back to the classic dodge of calling the matter a personnel issue. Karp worked for the division that patrols the state Capitol and was only sacked after the Associated Press reported he discharged his weapon inside Post 16 in December 2016.
Of course, neither the Rondal nor Karp example should come as much of a surprise from an administration that earlier this year fought tooth-and-nail to tamp down an investigation of sexual misconduct within its agencies.
Information is power, and neither party holds a monopoly over a desire to quell its release and control the narrative. In all instances, the recent rash of "trust me, I've got this" is a cynical attempt to keep the public in the dark in service of the political fortunes of a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.