Eight years ago, Terry Branstad forced Chris Godfrey out of his job as the state’s workers compensation commissioner.
Through the years, Branstad has claimed it was because of poor performance.
This week, a Polk County jury found otherwise. The eight-person panel heard all the evidence and it found that Branstad, now President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China, discriminated against Godfrey because of his sexual orientation. Godfrey is gay. Branstad has claimed he did not know that at the time.
The jury also found that Godfrey was the victim of retaliation, and it ordered a $1.5 million judgment. Now a judge will determine whether the state will pay additional fees to his attorneys.
Roxanne Conlin, Godfrey’s attorney, said it’s taken eight years to get justice in this case. "Eight very long years," she noted.
Indeed.
This case already has seen the inside of the state Supreme Court twice; in both cases, Godfrey was the winner.
Now, a jury has found in his favor, too.
It’s not clear whether there will be an appeal. A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was lieutenant governor when Godfrey was forced out, said lawyers are reviewing the ruling.
The state of Iowa already is on the hook for millions of dollars in this case. Frankly, we think the state ought to leave it at that.
As Godfrey said after the ruling, "we have sexual orientation in the Civil Rights Act in Iowa for a reason and nobody, not even Terry Branstad, is above the law."
