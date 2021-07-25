Editorial: On infrastructure, both sides need to step up

About a week ago, U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, announced that they had secured preliminary passage of $22.5 million to go toward a key Mississippi River lock near St. Louis.

In the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t earth-shattering news. The full Congress still must approve, and the president must sign. Besides, the money, which officials say would likely be used for construction at the lock, would be just a small down payment on the $600 million likely needed to actually upgrade the lock to meet modern barge standards. And this is just one of several locks advocates say need modernizing in order to make the shipping of grain and other materials along the river more efficient.

Still, it was progress of a sort.

In the 14 years since Congress authorized an $8 billion plan (formally known by the acronym NESP) to upgrade locks and dams and fund ecosystem restoration projects on the Upper Mississippi River system, Congress has only parceled out a fraction of the money. So we understand the skepticism of Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge, who told the The (Cedar Rapids) Gazette: "I'd love to tell you that I'm encouraged ... but we've been listening to this song-and-dance for how many years? It’s been blah, blah, blah. Show me the money."