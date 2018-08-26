Editorial: Open Cohen probe now, Sen. Grassley
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley has two options: Expose himself as a fraud or immediately convene hearings into President Donald Trump's involvement in an illegal cover-up of his serial philandering.
What's it going to be, senator?
Let's be blunt: The president of the United States is now an unindicted co-conspirator in a felony to defraud the American people and swing an election. His longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen said it Tuesday in open court. But Cohen's claim isn't the most significant bit of the guilty plea, which directly connected Trump to a pair of felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. No, the crux here is federal prosecutors — not from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, mind you — found enough evidence to believe Cohen's story.
You'd have thought Politico was interviewing grousing members of a local PTA when it cornered Senate Republicans in the wake Cohen's guilty plea, though. Senators sighed. They threw up their arms. They legitimately mumbled little gems like "it is what it is. "
Is it, though? If only there was a co-equal branch of government that, through constitutionally mandated authority, had the power to investigate these egregious alleged abuses of power of which president now stands accused.
Oh. There is. It's called Congress.
Surely, Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, who heads the powerful Judiciary Committee and wields subpoena power, would stand for congressional authority. Surely, Grassley, who built an entire career framing himself as a warrior of congressional oversight would pound his gavel and order an investigation. Surely, Grassley would want answers.
Check that. He'd rather not.
"At this point, there’s not much you can say because we don’t know much. We just know only that he pleaded to the things he pleaded to," Grassley said of Cohen's court appearance. "And at this point, anything else is speculation. So there’s not anything else I can say.”
This from the man who spent months badgering intelligence officials and private investigators over the "Steele Dossier," a Fox News McGuffin that, documents show, was not the progenitor of the probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Of course, doing his job sooner rather than later would require Grassley to postpone the one thing he cares about: fast-tracking Neil Kavanagh's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court before he can be fully vetted.
Priorities, right, senator?
Merely reaching out to Cohen asking about an interview, as Grassley's staff said Thursday it did, is not enough. That's especially true when it comes on the same day that Grassley abandoned any pretense about protecting Attorney General Jeff Sessions' if Trump decided to clean house, a direct move toward undermining the Russia probe.
Tuesday was easily the worst day of Trump's presidency, at least for Trump. Cohen's plea came mere minutes from a jury finding Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort guilty of eight financial crimes.
It's curious, really, that so many within Trump's orbit are either corrupt or acted as foreign agents. This White House has more in common with a criminal syndicate than a functioning administration.
The framers, of course, worried about this, and they should have. Sweeping criminality in the White House poses a legitimate danger to the republic itself. That's why they empowered two other branches — Congress and the Judiciary — to check the power of an out-of-control executive. This past week, the judicial arm proved that it remains a functioning body. And Congress, perhaps to a degree not before seen in the Trump era, showed itself to be an impotent lapdog of an unhinged president.
Rank partisanship has broken a system that relies on intrinsic tension between the three branches. Congress has no interest in defending its power. Nor has it for decades, so long as the majority and the White House belong to the same party. But it's taken a man such as Trump to expose the true depravity of elected officials who care only for their team winning.
Trump's corruption is no longer theoretical. He's now directly implicated in felonious behavior that, at the very least, merits a sincere immediate response from the likes of Grassley. But opening a probe would require Grassley to be the man he's spent years claiming to be.
Guess what? Chances are he isn't.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
