Editorial: Our common purpose

It is not time to panic, but it is time that we all act. We cannot wait.

Which means we need to assure those with the most to lose that we all will take care of them.

This, no doubt, will cost our treasury. If we do not act, the cost will be greater.

This is our moment.

Many of us revere the Greatest Generation because of the sacrifice they endured. (So many of us cannot imagine the idea of sending spouses, parents and children off to war for four years, each day wondering whether they were still alive.)

At some point, the people left at home had to find a way to manage their fears, just as we now are dealing with ours.

These fears will be with us for a while; not for four years, but likely for some months.

We have to find a way to endure. We believe the best way to accomplish this is with common purpose, by helping one another, by receiving that help ourselves.

It is deep within us that, for however long we are on this earth, we live not just for the comfort of our bodies but the redemption of our souls. Whether this is a religious imperative or an impulse born of humanity, we only need to summon it.

Imagine the power of all of us doing it together.

