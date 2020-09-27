Editorial: Our common purpose

Few of us are alive who remember the Spanish Flu of 1918-19; even the stories passed down are a generation or two removed. For the rest of us, this is new territory, even six months in.

But in addition to recognizing what has been inflicted upon us, it also is vital that we remember what it was like not to face such a crisis — and to realize we will find that day again. It is worth remembering, because that is what will sustain us.

Yes, there will be a day when this is all behind us; when we can stand down and breathe easier. If there is anything that unites Americans these days, it is the wish that an effective vaccine for this virus be found soon and that it is distributed quickly.

But we are not there yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, predicted this month it would be sometime in 2021 before this country would be back to normal.

"By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the end of 2021," he said. "If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality prior to Covid, it’s going to be well into 2021, towards the end of 2021."