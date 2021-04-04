Editorial: Our election endorsements

On Tuesday, Illinois voters will go to the polls to elect a range of local government officials.
A few weeks ago, this editorial board offered our endorsements for the mayor and city council races in Moline, Rock Island and East Moline. Since then, the campaigns have heated up, especially in Moline, where the contest between Mayor Stephanie Acri and Moline-Coal Valley School Board President Sangeetha Rayapati has been more contentious.
We've seen the arguments, and with Election Day on Tuesday, here is a reminder of our endorsements.
Moline mayor
In this race, we endorse Sangeetha Rayapati. We believe voters can change the culture at City Hall by electing her.
We interviewed the candidates, studied their records and considered the issues carefully. We've also taken into account the campaign's more recent developments, notably the involvement of a third-party, pro-Acri group that has issued misleading attacks on Rayapati.
Our endorsement of Rayapati is largely based on our view of her as a consensus-builder — and the belief the turnover and turmoil at Moline City Hall has been harmful to the city's interests; there needs to be a change. Even now, the city lacks permanent people in top administrative jobs.
Moline has challenges ahead, including development around the new I-74 bridge and maximizing the potential of the riverfront campus.
We affirm our endorsement today. We think Rayapati is the best person to lead the city through these challenges.
Rock Island mayor
A few weeks ago, we said Mayor Mike Thoms deserves re-election, even though we admire the activism his opponent, Thurgood Brooks, brings to the campaign. That still goes.
Thoms has been a key part of working to revitalize downtown, including partnerships with the Development Association of Rock Island and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. We also believe he is right to support studying the issue of privatizing the city’s water and wastewater service, even though he says he doesn't support privatization. We also are skeptical.
These things, coupled with his long background as a businessman and community leader, make Thoms the best choice for the job.
Moline City Council
2nd Ward: In this race, it was a close call, but we prefer Alvaro Macias over incumbent Alderman David C. Parker Jr. We like both men and voters would do well with either. But we preferred Macias’ experience in business development, and his view about turnover at City Hall is closer to ours.
4th Ward: Matthew Timion is our choice here. He’s running against John Zelnio, a former alderman. We like Zelnio’s business background, but we prefer Timion, who is senior director of engineering at a furniture startup. He is young, energetic, well-prepared and had a bent toward investing in amenities. He also has the endorsement of outgoing 4th Ward Alderman Dick Potter.
6th Ward: In this race, our choice is incumbent Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker, a loan officer and bank executive. We liked Schoonmaker's knowledge of finance and the city budget. He is running against Rock Island County Board member Pat O’Brien. We didn't see eye to eye with Schoonmaker over staffing challenges at City Hall, but he's still the best choice.
At Large: James Patrick Schmidt is our pick over incumbent Alderman Sonia Berg. He is optimistic and understands the need to build a tax base, with special support for small business. As a former journalist, Schmidt also struck us as someone who could help make city government more transparent.
Rock Island City Council
1st Ward: Moses Robinson Jr. is our pick to replace Alderman Ivory Clark, who did not run for re-election. Robinson is running against Jason Hayes.
Robinson is a data technician at the Rock Island Arsenal and has a deep and varied background. He's worked extensively with youth and civic organizations, and is a member of the park board. We believe he is the best choice here.
3rd Ward: Judith Gilbert has our endorsement in this race. She is running against Jeffrey Westerfield. This was an easy call. Gilbert, a former city clerk for Rock Island, brings a wealth of local government experience, including in economic development. She is well versed on the challenges facing the city and is committed to transparency and inclusiveness. We wish more candidates were like her.
5th Ward: Dylan Parker, the incumbent alderman, is our pick in this race. He is running against Laurie Figley. We liked Figley, but Parker is among the hardest working aldermen we know. He works to include people in decision-making, supports investments in the city and also understands the financial picture. He is the best choice in this race.
East Moline City Council
7th Ward: Our endorsement here goes to Gary Westbrook, a former alderman and mayoral candidate. He is running against incumbent Alderman J.C. Rico. We liked Westbrook's long history with the city, as well as his commonsense outlook.
These are our choices, but we know that on Election Day the ultimate choice is yours.
Above all, we hope you vote.
Editor's note: One member of our board, John Wetzel, did not participate in the interviews and deliberations concerning Moline because of his membership on the city's plan commission.