Editorial: Our election endorsements

We affirm our endorsement today. We think Rayapati is the best person to lead the city through these challenges.

Rock Island mayor

A few weeks ago, we said Mayor Mike Thoms deserves re-election, even though we admire the activism his opponent, Thurgood Brooks, brings to the campaign. That still goes.

Thoms has been a key part of working to revitalize downtown, including partnerships with the Development Association of Rock Island and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. We also believe he is right to support studying the issue of privatizing the city’s water and wastewater service, even though he says he doesn't support privatization. We also are skeptical.

These things, coupled with his long background as a businessman and community leader, make Thoms the best choice for the job.

Moline City Council

2nd Ward: In this race, it was a close call, but we prefer Alvaro Macias over incumbent Alderman David C. Parker Jr. We like both men and voters would do well with either. But we preferred Macias’ experience in business development, and his view about turnover at City Hall is closer to ours.